Wigan Athletic chairman calls for unity ahead of 'new challenges in the future'

The chairman took to social media after Latics climbed off the foot of the Championship table with a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield.

It was Shaun Maloney's first home game in charge since succeeding Kolo Toure - whose employment was recently terminated after only nine matches in charge.

Talal Al Hammad has called for 'continued support' from the Latics fanbase

"Dear Wigan Athletic fans," wrote Al Hammad. "As the chairman, I have the privilege of leading a club that has a rich history of overcoming hardships.

"The difficult times in our club's history have tested our resilience and determination, but we have always risen above the challenges with the unwavering support of our fans.

"In 2020, we faced one of the biggest challenges in our history. But our #WAFC family refused to give up.

"Our players, staff, and fans rallied together, and we won League One the following season, proving we were a force to be reckoned with.

"Your support has been the driving force behind our success. With each and every one of you standing beside us, we were able to overcome adversity and emerge victoriously.

"Your dedication and passion are what make Wigan Athletic the special club it is.

"As we face new challenges in the future, I ask for your continued support. Together, we can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness.

"Your unwavering support drives us to succeed, and we can not do it without you. Let's stand together and show the world what Wigan Athletic is made of.

"Thank you for your support through thick and thin.