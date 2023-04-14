Wigan Athletic: Charlie Hughes discusses his development this season and looks ahead to Saturday's game against Blackpool
Wigan Athletic’s Charlie Hughes says he’s taking things step by step to improve his game and perform at his best.
The 19-year-old made his league debut earlier this season and has become a key part of Shaun Maloney’s defence in recent months.
Hughes is pleased with how he is developing through his experiences in the Championship.
“I’ve really enjoyed it,” he said.
“I will always set myself goals but I didn’t see myself playing this many games in the Championship.
“Football is a rollercoaster so that’s what you’ve got to be prepared for.
“It’s been a big step but a good test at the same time.
“It's an unbelievable feeling; you’ve just got to focus on game after game, being the best I can be.
“I try to stay away from social media, but still listen to the fans to help the team.
“I’m just taking things step by step, and carrying on trying to perform well to impress the manager.
“Since Shaun (Maloney) came in, he’s been honest with me and has given the feedback that I’ve needed.
“On and off the pitch he’s given the opportunity to show what I can do.
“I really rate him as a manager and a person- he’s good for me and my development.
“Coming through different academies always also prepares you for the big world.
“Wigan has been the best for me, because it’s like a family and gives you advice.
“They always stick with you and lead you in the right direction.
“You build relationships at any club, but here I’ve created some here for a lifetime.”