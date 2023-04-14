The 19-year-old made his league debut earlier this season and has become a key part of Shaun Maloney’s defence in recent months.

Hughes is pleased with how he is developing through his experiences in the Championship.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” he said.

Charlie Hughes

“I will always set myself goals but I didn’t see myself playing this many games in the Championship.

“Football is a rollercoaster so that’s what you’ve got to be prepared for.

“It’s been a big step but a good test at the same time.

“It's an unbelievable feeling; you’ve just got to focus on game after game, being the best I can be.

“I try to stay away from social media, but still listen to the fans to help the team.

“I’m just taking things step by step, and carrying on trying to perform well to impress the manager.

“Since Shaun (Maloney) came in, he’s been honest with me and has given the feedback that I’ve needed.

“On and off the pitch he’s given the opportunity to show what I can do.

“I really rate him as a manager and a person- he’s good for me and my development.

“Coming through different academies always also prepares you for the big world.

“Wigan has been the best for me, because it’s like a family and gives you advice.

“They always stick with you and lead you in the right direction.

“You build relationships at any club, but here I’ve created some here for a lifetime.”

Wigan take on Blackpool at Bloomfield Road this weekend, with both sides facing relegation from the Championship.

“We have looked at where we can improve from previous games and what we can do to keep fighting for the rest of the season,” Hughes added.

“We are focused on getting as many points as we can.

“The momentum from beating Blackpool would be massive, and it’s what we need.

“It would give us a big boost to win the next four.

“In the last few games we’ve had good chances, and been the better team at times, so it’s been frustrating when we’ve not come away with the points we’ve wanted.

“There are still good things that we can take forward.