The striker suffered a cardiac arrest back in November 2021, but has been able to work his way back to full fitness.

Wyke has made a bright start to the new season, and states he’s grateful for every moment he’s out on the field.

"In the summer I worked really hard to get the levels I was at before,” he said.

"I’m just relieved that I’ve had a good start, and I just want to kick on.

"As a striker you want to try to score as many goals as you can because it can have a big impact on the team.

"At times I thought there was no way I was going to play football again, so I’m really proud of the journey.

"When you’re in the hospital you’re just thinking about being out there- it was a long two years out.

"You can sometimes moan about the little things but that doesn’t happen with me any more, I try to keep a smile on my face.

"Hopefully there’s more to come, we just need to keep working hard and taking every game as it comes.

"We just need to keep focused and work our way up the league.

"The club, the fans, the staff and the players have all been through the journey with me, this club means everything and that’s why I want to do everything for them.

"They’ve always been good with me, even during the hard times.”

Latics travel to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on Bolton Wanderers (K.O. 12.30pm).

"Whether you play them in a friendly, a cup game or a league game- you want the win,” Wyke added.

"It was a good day the last time we played them away. We’ve just been talking about how well we played, and everything just went right, so hopefully it’ll be the same on Saturday.