Shaun Maloney says he has 'no problem' with any Wigan Athletic supporter whose frustration turned into booing during and after the 2-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient.

Latics let themselves down at both ends of the field during a desperately disappointing early kick-off - thanks to the Sky Sports cameras being in town - at the Brick Community Stadium.

There were a smattering of boos at half-time, with Latics a goal down thanks to Jayden Sweeney's tap-in four minutes before the interval.

But the feeling of discontent - from the small number of fans that were still in the ground - after watching Diallang Jaiyesimi double the Os’ lead in stoppage-time was more than concerning.

And it was something the Latics manager admitted he fully understood.

"Yeah of course I get that, and I was just as frustrated as they were watching that second half,” Maloney said. "It was getting to a point in that second half when we could have probably played for even longer and struggled to score.

"So I've no problem with that...I know it wasn't a good performance, and there's no point trying to dress that up, or making out it was something that it wasn't.

"It was certainly below where we want to be and where we have to get to, in order to win games like this.

"I still never felt like the opposition dominated us, but in fairness we also never looked like scoring in that second half. It was a very difficult day to come and watch football, and you want to entertain everyone who showed up to support the team.

"In the second half, they weren't entertained, and I get that. And any frustration towards me, I've no problem with that, that's the job I'm in. It's on me, and it's my job to fix it.

"What I will say is the players were brilliant for three games during the recent winning run, and I don't think they were poor during the Huddersfield game in midweek. The effort was there again, although we did struggle in the final third at times.”