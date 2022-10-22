The Latics boss had asked for a reaction to Wednesday's 4-1 battering by Middlesbrough and he got it, with his side giving as good as they got against their in-form hosts.

Nathan Broadhead - impressive throughout - deserved his goal that tied the scores midway through the first half.

Leam Richardson

And substitute Josh Magennis was unfortunate to see a late volley hit the underside of the bar and bounce out.

But the visitors paid a high price for woeful defending at corners, which allowed Sam Field and ex-Latics defender Leon Balogun to score first-half goals that ultimately secured the points.

"I thought the level of competition and competitive nature we showed in the main was very good," said Richardson.

"And we possibly could have, would have, should have got something out of the game.

"But if you come to places like this and don't do the basics right - and by that I mean conceding the two set-piece goals - you'll always find it tough.

"The lads are just as disappointed and frustrated as I am, because it's so unlike them.

"We often talk about the uncontrollables, but that's something you can control.

"It's certainly a different feeling to Wednesday...obviously you've also lost the game, but the nature of the performance was far more like what we're used to.

"There's only been a couple of times where our levels have dipped below what we need them to be...Reading and Middlesbrough.

"The group are relishing the challenge, but they know we can't dip below our basics, our work ethic, our organisation and our output."

Richardson also hailed the impact of on-loan Everton striker Broadhead, who also saw a goal disallowed for offside before being substituted in the final quarter.

"We haven't got the biggest squad, and we haven't got the most experienced squad at this level," the Latics boss added.

"We all know how good a player Nathan is, but if you look at his career, I think he's only played 30-40 games in his whole career.

"He's learning about himself and what he needs to do, while at the same time we know we have to pick up results."

Latics fell behind inside 12 minutes, when Field volleyed home a corner from 10 yards despite being marked closely by Jordan Cousins.

The visitors were level on 22 minutes, though, when a game of head tennis in the Rangers box involving Jack Whatmough, Max Power and Will Keane led to Broadhead lashing home on the volley.

But with the away end still celebrating, Latics pressed the self-destruct button within seconds of the restart.

Again, everyone seemed marked at a Rangers corner, only for Balogun to beat Whatmough to the ball and nod home from four yards.

Broadhead then had a ‘goal’ disallowed for offside before drilling wide just before half-time.

Only a one-handed stop at full stretch from Ben Amos prevented Rangers going 3-1 up shortly after the restart following a blistering hit from Tim Iroegbunam.

