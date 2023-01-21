Harry Cornick took advantage of a mistake by Steven Caulker to put the Hatters in front on 11 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And after Ashley Fletcher had seen a brilliant header disallowed for offside, Elijah Adebayo got the better of Curtis Tilt too easily to secure Luton's second win on this ground in four days.

Luton ran out deserved 2-0 winners at the DW

It was a disappointing debut for Christ Tiehi, who received international clearance to play before the game, with Caulker and Miguel Azeez tasting defeat on their home bows.

"We had two of our new signings (Tiehi and Azeez) starting for the first time in the middle of the park, and it will take time for that connection to come," acknowledged Toure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought in the first 20 minutes they were looking for each other, and during that time we conceded another cheap goal.

"When that is the case, it is very difficult for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After the first 20 minutes, I thought things got better, the link-up play got better, and we were on the front foot as the game entered the second half.

"We were putting them under pressure, but then we conceded another cheap goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to be more ruthless in both boxes.

"We did manage to score a good goal, but unfortunately it was disallowed for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know if it was offside, it was very close, but that is the way things are going for us.

"The boys are continuing to give me everything, that is never in doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But individual errors are costing us any chance in games.

"Confidence is everything, and when you are in a moment when you are not winning games, individual mistakes hurt you a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to keep working hard, we have to keep believing, and we have to make sure the new players settle as quickly as they can.

"I am sure that things will get better, because I can see the progress in the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad