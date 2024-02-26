Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maloney has gone with a back five in recent weeks but, as the Scot pointed out during his Monday afternoon press conference, Latics' 4-0 victory at Bolton last August came with a back four..

The situation is further complicated by the absence of right-sided duo Sean Clare and Steven Sessegnon due to suspension and injury respectively.

Charlie Hughes and Latics enjoyed their trip to Horwich last August

Meaning plenty of food for thought ahead of the big derby.

"On the right side, without Sean and Steven, we had to adapt against Cheltenham, and we'll have to do the same again for Bolton," acknowledged Maloney.

"We played them at their place with a back four, we went after them, and I liked what I saw.

"So I'll figure out what I'm going to do with that right side, to help us be just as aggressive.

"We'll try to control the game, but the way Bolton tried to press us at their place, and how I've watched them recently, I don't think they'll allow us to do that easily.

"It's not as easy as saying 'we'll try to control it', it doesn't always work like that.

"I think they'll come for us, their two strikers work extremely hard, and we have to find a solution to play through their pressure."

Maloney will give Jordan Jones (adductor) and Charlie Goode (knee) until 'the last possible moment' to prove their fitness.

However, he is able to welcome back one key figure after injury.

"Liam Shaw trained today so he'll be available," said Maloney, who does not feel Bolton's 4-1 defeat at Blackpool on Saturday will have much bearing on the game..

When asked whether he was expecting a 'response' from Bolton, he added: "It's difficult...response is maybe not the right word.

"I am just expecting a very strong performance from a team that's had a very good season.

"They had a difficult game at Blackpool at the weekend but, if you actually watch the match, they played pretty well for periods.