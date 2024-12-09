Wigan Athletic chief fears the worst over injury setback

Dion Rankine in action against Leyton Orient before being forced to leave the field

Shaun Maloney admits he fears the worst after watching Dion Rankine limp out of Wigan Athletic's weekend setback against Leyton Orient.

The summer signing from Chelsea lasted only half an hour against the O's, when he was taken out in cynical fashion as he led a Latics counter-attack.

That was the final involvement for a player who had been his side's brightest spark in the opening stages.

And Maloney says the early prognosis does not look good.

"Dion was absolutely flying at the beginning of the game," said the Latics boss. "We think it's a hamstring injury, so we're not sure at the moment how long he'll be out for.

"But I can't imagine it'll be a short one...he certainly won't be available for Chesterfield or Bolton for starters. It's a shame."

It was an afternoon to forget all round for Latics, who slipped to a second league defeat in the space of four days to remain only two points above the drop zone.

Indeed, arguably the only positive was the performance of striker Dale Taylor, who ploughed the lone furrow once again with scant reward.

"Dale was absolutely brilliant in my opinion...he was our best player by a mile," added Maloney. "He did everything to try to help us win the game, that's why we saw him dropping deep so much.

"His position in the first half was slightly different to what we'd asked of him previously. I don't mind him dropping deep in that sort of middle area because, by the time we get higher, he arrives in that six-yard box. I think it was other attacking areas that struggled in the game."