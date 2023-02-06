The on-loan West Brom defender was a towering presence before his second-half substitution, after picking up what appeared to be a knee injury in innocuous circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was even named Sky's man of the match for his efforts - leaving Maloney sweating on the results of a scan later this week.

Martin Kelly posted this worrying picture on social media after the Blackburn game

"I thought he was brilliant, I thought he was very brave in possession, and out of possession as well," said the Latics boss.

"The challenge he made was a goal-saving, match-saving

"His injury doesn't look good, it doesn't look good at all.

"I hope that changes in the next few days, but I'm devastated for him.

"We brought him in as a leader off the pitch, as much as what he can bring on the pitch.

"He's been brilliant with us while he's been here, and we'll be keeping our fingers crossed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly himself was fearing the worst as he posted a picture with a rather downbeat message

"I'm a broken man," he wrote. "Devastated is an understatement. The boys will build on a good performance thanks for the support and appreciation out there."

Omar Rekik also limped off after an impressive debut, although Maloney is less worried about the on-loan Arsenal man.

"Omar's a little bit different, it's his muscle," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a shame because he's flown over here, he made it happen, coming over from (another loan spell in) Rotterdam.