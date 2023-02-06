Wigan Athletic chief fears the worst over Martin Kelly injury
Shaun Maloney is keeping his fingers crossed he's not already lost the services of new signing Martin Kelly after the defender's impressive debut at Blackburn was wrecked by injury.
The on-loan West Brom defender was a towering presence before his second-half substitution, after picking up what appeared to be a knee injury in innocuous circumstances.
He was even named Sky's man of the match for his efforts - leaving Maloney sweating on the results of a scan later this week.
"I thought he was brilliant, I thought he was very brave in possession, and out of possession as well," said the Latics boss.
"The challenge he made was a goal-saving, match-saving
"His injury doesn't look good, it doesn't look good at all.
"I hope that changes in the next few days, but I'm devastated for him.
"We brought him in as a leader off the pitch, as much as what he can bring on the pitch.
"He's been brilliant with us while he's been here, and we'll be keeping our fingers crossed."
Kelly himself was fearing the worst as he posted a picture with a rather downbeat message
"I'm a broken man," he wrote. "Devastated is an understatement. The boys will build on a good performance thanks for the support and appreciation out there."
Omar Rekik also limped off after an impressive debut, although Maloney is less worried about the on-loan Arsenal man.
"Omar's a little bit different, it's his muscle," he added.
"It's a shame because he's flown over here, he made it happen, coming over from (another loan spell in) Rotterdam.
"Hopefully he's play for Saturday, but he's not as bad as Martin."