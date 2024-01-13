Wigan Athletic chief hails best performance for 'a long, long time' at Northampton

Shaun Maloney felt Wigan Athletic's performance in the 1-1 draw at Northampton was 'as good as we've played in a long, long time with the ball'.

Despite enjoying the better of the first half, Latics trailed at the break after a mistake at the back.

Baba Adeeko sold Liam Morrison short, allowing Kieron Bowie to toe the ball past Sam Tickle, who could only bring him down, and Sam Hoskins converted the resulting spot-kick.

However - sparked by the introduction of substitute Matt Smith after almost four months out injured - Latics rallied in the second half and were level just after the hour mark.

Smith split the defence to play in Martial Godo, whose cross was slotted home by skipper Josh Magennis for what Maloney believes was the least his side deserved.

"I'm really pleased with the performance on the whole," he said. "When you go 1-0 down, you're generally pleased enough with a point.

"But I was really happy with the performance, which I thought possibly merited even more.

"Anytime you come away from home and go 1-0 down, though, maybe you have to take the point.

"The performance though...for me, it was even better than Barnsley on New Year's Day.

"Barnsley was very different, in that first half, it was very counter attack.

"Today for me was as good as we've played in a long, long time with the ball.

"I know at home against Carlisle was good, but Northampton, at home, are a form team, and they try to play.

"For us to play the way we did was very pleasing to see.

"I keep talking about the DNA of the club, and we definitely took a huge step in that direction today.

"And I believe the more we keep playing like that, the more times I'll be speaking about us winning three points rather than just one."

Latics are now five points clear of the League One relegation zone in 18th position, with 28 points from their 26 matches played.