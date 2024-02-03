Shaun Maloney was delighted - and relieved - after Latics saw out a deserved victory at Peterborough

Latics completed a league double over their high-flying opponents - the only two defeats Posh have suffered in their last 23 matches.

Thelo Aasgaard scored a magnificent hat-trick to give Latics three up deep into the final quarter.

However, boosted by the sending-off of Matt Smith on 76 minutes, Posh rallied late and stoppage-time goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ricky-Jade Jones ensured a frantic finale.

Thankfully, Latics held on to move nine points clear of the relegation zone - much to their manager's delight.

"It was a really good performance, everything you'd kind of want from an away performance," said Maloney.

"The last couple of minutes were a little bit nerve-racking but it's a huge win for us...absolutely massive.

"We knew we'd have to be at our absolute best to have any chance here, because they're such a good side, and we were today.

"It just shows how well we've done to have come out worthy winners, although the last couple of minutes were not comfortable at all.

"As soon as you get the sending-off, you know it's going to be a long 15 or 20 minutes, and that's the way it ended up.

"There were a lot of brilliant performances throughout the team...it was just a really brilliant team performance.

"We were all delighted to hear the final whistle, because the players earned that feeling."

When asked whether it was his side's best away win of the campaign, Maloney replied: "We've had a couple of others...we went to Derby and Bolton and won, which were on a similar level.

"The frustrating thing is the inconsistency we have, but that's probably where we are as a group at the moment.

"When we get it right, we've shown we are a decent side, and today we definitely got it right, against a really good team."

Maloney also felt Latics were unlucky to have to play out the game a man down following Smith's dismissal.

"The first one was definitely a foul, and definitely a yellow," he added.

"Whether the second one was enough for a second yellow...anyway, it's done now.