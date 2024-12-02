Wigan Athletic chief hails 'unsung hero' - 'Physically, the guy is a machine...'

Thelo Aasgaard's late leveller at Cambridge kept Latics in the FA Cup

Thelo Aasgaard's importance to Wigan Athletic this season has gone largely under the radar because of the heroics of Sam Tickle.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That's according to Latics boss Shaun Maloney, who saw the Norway Under-21 star keep the side in the FA Cup at the weekend, with his third goal in the last three games.

Indeed, Aasgaard's tally of seven is only two behind last season's career best of nine, and his manager believes there's even more to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He consistently now gets into areas to create big chances, and he's flying," said Maloney. "Most of the headlines in and around our club of late have been about Sam.

"But Thelo is incredibly talented as well, and he's so important to the team as well. Cambridge on Saturday was such tough conditions for a player like Thelo, and he still stood up for the team."

Maloney nailed his colours to the last soon at the beginning of last season, handing him the coveted 'No.10' shirt and a long-term contract extension.

And he's been rewarded as the Academy graduate took on the mantle of team leader - despite his tender years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thelo's still only 22, he's a regular with the Norway Under-21s, and people forget he's still so young,” added Maloney. "He's a really mature guy, a really intelligent guy, and he's a leader on the pitch for us, for sure, we rely on him a lot.

"Physically, the guy is a machine, and he just needs to show that more on the pitch...and I have to say over the last few months he has. He takes the ball under pressure, he's tactically so smart, and what we're now seeing is him getting into the box more than he ever has."

Aasgaard's form is also giving Maloney a continued dilemma, in terms of deciding when to rest him, with Latics in the midst of a schedule of 12 games in the space of 42 days.

"It is a big dilemma for us, and we'll have to constantly make physical decisions," acknowledged the Scot. "But when someone's in fine form, and full of confidence, they will go again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thelo just has to keep churning out the games, and he's one for never wanting to be away from the pitch, never wanting to not train. He wants to be a decisive player for us, and at the moment he is."