Wigan Athletic chief hails 'unsung hero' - 'Physically, the guy is a machine...'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 16:54 BST
Thelo Aasgaard's late leveller at Cambridge kept Latics in the FA CupThelo Aasgaard's late leveller at Cambridge kept Latics in the FA Cup
Thelo Aasgaard's late leveller at Cambridge kept Latics in the FA Cup
Thelo Aasgaard's importance to Wigan Athletic this season has gone largely under the radar because of the heroics of Sam Tickle.

That's according to Latics boss Shaun Maloney, who saw the Norway Under-21 star keep the side in the FA Cup at the weekend, with his third goal in the last three games.

Read More
Josh Windass opens up on 'wrong mentality' that hampered his Wigan Athletic stay

Indeed, Aasgaard's tally of seven is only two behind last season's career best of nine, and his manager believes there's even more to come.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He consistently now gets into areas to create big chances, and he's flying," said Maloney. "Most of the headlines in and around our club of late have been about Sam.

"But Thelo is incredibly talented as well, and he's so important to the team as well. Cambridge on Saturday was such tough conditions for a player like Thelo, and he still stood up for the team."

Maloney nailed his colours to the last soon at the beginning of last season, handing him the coveted 'No.10' shirt and a long-term contract extension.

And he's been rewarded as the Academy graduate took on the mantle of team leader - despite his tender years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Thelo's still only 22, he's a regular with the Norway Under-21s, and people forget he's still so young,” added Maloney. "He's a really mature guy, a really intelligent guy, and he's a leader on the pitch for us, for sure, we rely on him a lot.

"Physically, the guy is a machine, and he just needs to show that more on the pitch...and I have to say over the last few months he has. He takes the ball under pressure, he's tactically so smart, and what we're now seeing is him getting into the box more than he ever has."

Aasgaard's form is also giving Maloney a continued dilemma, in terms of deciding when to rest him, with Latics in the midst of a schedule of 12 games in the space of 42 days.

"It is a big dilemma for us, and we'll have to constantly make physical decisions," acknowledged the Scot. "But when someone's in fine form, and full of confidence, they will go again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Thelo just has to keep churning out the games, and he's one for never wanting to be away from the pitch, never wanting to not train. He wants to be a decisive player for us, and at the moment he is."

Related topics:Norway

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice