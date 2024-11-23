Wigan Athletic chief hails vital victory at Barnsley - and explains surprise team selection

Shaun Maloney was a happy man after Latics got back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory at Barnsley

Shaun Maloney felt Wigan Athletic's backs-to-the-wall victory at Barnsley was no more than his players deserved.

Thelo Aasgaard scored the only goal of the game shortly before half-time, after a bright opening 45 minutes for the visitors.

The second period was more of a battle, with Latics having to dig in and repel a determined effort from the Tykes to get back into the game.

Latics climb to 17th place in the League One table, only nine points adrift of sixth-placed Barnsley - with a game in hand, against Northampton Town on Tuesday.

"We created enough opportunities in that first half to have been more than one goal ahead," assessed the Latics boss. "We got into dangerous areas, maybe more than creating big, big chances, but we were really good in that first half.

"And that's sort of been us...we have played really well at times, but we've not been able to take full advantage.

"We knew we'd have to deal with a lot of long balls and set-plays in the second half, which they're very good at. But the game panned out pretty much as we expected it to...it maybe went on a bit longer than we'd hoped, but we got there.

"The conditions definitely made the game even harder than it would ordinarily have been, and that played a part in my team selection beforehand.

"Matt Smith's an amazing football player, and he';s played near enough every single game for me since he's been here. I just thought given the conditions, and the way we saw the game panning out...you have to make decisions like that.

"Sometimes they come off, sometimes they don't...and you have to deal with the consequences...thankfully this one turned out okay. And the way the guys played...I actually loved watching them in that first half, I really did."