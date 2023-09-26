News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic chief hopes players are 'stinging' this week

Shaun Maloney is hoping his Wigan Athletic players are suffering this week in the aftermath of Saturday's hiding at Bristol Rovers.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:38 BST
Latics crashed 4-1 at the Memorial Stadium, with the scoreline flattering the visitors if anything.

Striker Charlie Wyke predicted a 'tough week of training' ahead, with League One leaders Portsmouth next up at the DW on Saturday.

Shaun Maloney admits the Latics group is hurting after Saturday's beating at Bristol RoversShaun Maloney admits the Latics group is hurting after Saturday's beating at Bristol Rovers
Shaun Maloney admits the Latics group is hurting after Saturday's beating at Bristol Rovers
And Maloney believes the pain is a necessary part of the process.

"You have to be ready to die for the result, and if you're not quite at those levels, results like Saturday happen," said the Latics boss.

"It's a day that will continue to sting for some time.

"I hope they remember the feeling, I'm sure they will.

"It's just a moment in their careers, most of them young careers, they will remember, and hopefully there's not too many first halves like there was on Saturday."

Maloney admitted there wasn't a single positive to take from the weekend.

"No, none," he said. "It's a really sore one to take.

"We had a really, really good start to the season.

"Then the levels dropped for sure against Barnsley and Blackpool.

"We came back with two really good results, but I felt Saturday was too similar to the two games we lost before that.

"And this is also me and the staff as well as the players, we're all learning.

"We have to play every game as if your life depends on it.

"That first half, we didn't play like that.

"But sometimes you learn more from the defeats than the victories.

"Look, the players have been very good for long periods this season.

"I also have to push the culture, and they have to know they have to be at 100 per cent every day, in matches and in training.

"If not, they don't play, and that's something we have to be very strong on."

Latics slipped back into the relegation zone after the weekend’s results.

However, without their eight-point deduction from the EFL, the results so far would be good enough for a place in the top half of the table.

