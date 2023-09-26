Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Latics crashed 4-1 at the Memorial Stadium, with the scoreline flattering the visitors if anything.

Striker Charlie Wyke predicted a 'tough week of training' ahead, with League One leaders Portsmouth next up at the DW on Saturday.

Shaun Maloney admits the Latics group is hurting after Saturday's beating at Bristol Rovers

And Maloney believes the pain is a necessary part of the process.

"You have to be ready to die for the result, and if you're not quite at those levels, results like Saturday happen," said the Latics boss.

"It's a day that will continue to sting for some time.

"I hope they remember the feeling, I'm sure they will.

"It's just a moment in their careers, most of them young careers, they will remember, and hopefully there's not too many first halves like there was on Saturday."

Maloney admitted there wasn't a single positive to take from the weekend.

"No, none," he said. "It's a really sore one to take.

"We had a really, really good start to the season.

"Then the levels dropped for sure against Barnsley and Blackpool.

"We came back with two really good results, but I felt Saturday was too similar to the two games we lost before that.

"And this is also me and the staff as well as the players, we're all learning.

"We have to play every game as if your life depends on it.

"That first half, we didn't play like that.

"But sometimes you learn more from the defeats than the victories.

"Look, the players have been very good for long periods this season.

"I also have to push the culture, and they have to know they have to be at 100 per cent every day, in matches and in training.

"If not, they don't play, and that's something we have to be very strong on."

Latics slipped back into the relegation zone after the weekend’s results.