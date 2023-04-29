Wigan Athletic chief involved in incident after game with Reading player Femi Azeez

The Latics boss had entered the field of play following the final whistle, to console his players, whose relegation to League One had been confirmed, and to thank the away support.

He was approached by Azeez - whose brother Miguel is on loan at Wigan from Arsenal - and another person, believed to be the player's father.

Shaun Maloney in discussion with assistant Graham Barrow during the draw at Reading

A colourful exchange ensued, which was picked up by several watching Latics fans, who took to social media to share what they had witnessed.

It's understood the discussion surrounded Miguel's lack of game-time with Latics, which Femi had spoken about prior to the game.

"He hasn’t really had an easy time there," Femi told the local media. "He started with Kolo Toure and the new manager came in and hasn’t really trusted him, which has been disappointing.

"Hopefully he plays, but if it doesn’t happen then it is what it is."

Miguel hasn't featured for Latics since Maloney's arrival in January.

After playing twice under Toure, he was suspended for Maloney's first game in charge, at Blackburn, but has failed to force his way into the squad.

Maloney was asked about the situation in February, when he claimed Miguel should 'work hard' and focus on 'being a good team-mate'.

It's not the first time Miguel has struggled during a loan spell.

He is believed to have been sent back to Arsenal from both Portsmouth last season and Ibiza midway through this term, prior to his move to Wigan.

It's also understood Miguel has been the subject of disciplinary action during his time with Latics, being sent to the Academy for a fortnight after showing disrespect to one of the coaching staff.

Several Latics fans took to social media to comment on what they'd seen.

"Azeez’ brother having a pop at Maloney there on the pitch," tweeted one.

"Showed it on the stream. A few choice words by both parties, lol," tweeted another.

"Exchanges Azeez did not look happy finger pointing," tweeted another.

"Azeez has summed up everything wrong with the club this season in his stay - lack of care, motivation or thought for the team," tweeted another.