Wigan Athletic chief issues apology to the fans

Shaun Maloney has issued an apology to the Wigan Athletic fanbase.

The Latics boss was speaking after Tuesday night's Vertu Trophy round of 32 defeat at Chesterfield, when the visitors bowed out of the competition by the odd goal in five.

After discussing the game, Maloney then made a point of referring back to Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient in the league.

For the first time since taking charge, the Scot went straight down the tunnel after the referee's full-time whistle without going over to acknowledge the home support.

It was noticed by some of the fans still inside the Brick Community Stadium after a desperately disappointing 90 minutes for all concerned.

And Maloney was keen to set the record straight with regards to his actions.

"I appreciate the support from the fans (at Chesterfield), and I also have to say something about Leyton Orient at the weekend," he said. "I was really, really angry and frustrated with the manner of their second goal, and I should have gone on to clap the fans like I normally do.

"I make a point of doing so after every game, because I never take that support for granted...I was just so angry with the team for the second half and the second goal at the end.

"Look, the fans have always been brilliant with me - win, lose or draw - and that's something I wanted to say.

"I'd like to apologise if anyone thought I wasn't appreciative of the support, because nothing could be further from the truth."