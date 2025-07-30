Sam Tickle kept his latest Latics clean sheet at Tranmere on Saturday

Ryan Lowe insists only an ‘extraordinary’ amount of money would lead to Wigan Athletic even considering selling prize asset Sam Tickle.

And the head coach has a firm warning to any clubs thinking they may be able to steal the 23-year-old goalkeeper this summer - 'I won't allow it!'

Tickle has been an ever-present in the league since making his debut for Latics in the final game of the 2022/23 campaign against Rotherham United.

His 93 appearances in the league have produced 34 clean sheets - with 41 shut-outs in 109 games in all competitions.

That's already seen Tickle - who was named in the League One Team of the Year last season - linked with the likes of Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United.

Sheffield United - last season's beaten Championship play-off finalists - are the latest club to be credited with an interest, with their own custodian, Michael Cooper, being linked with West Ham United and Everton.

However, the Blades – or anyone else – would have to stump up an 'extraordinary' amount of money to persuade Latics to part with their No.1.

"Sam's obviously a very good goalkeeper," Lowe told Wigan Today. "He was voted the best in the division last year, and I’d agree with that.

"In terms of Sam...I don't envisage Sam going anywhere...because I won't allow it!

"Obviously at some point, if big clubs - the really big boys - come calling, then eventually it might get to a point where you can't stand in anyone's way.

"But Sam’s only had two full seasons in the first team, and there's loads more potential to come.

"He's still only 23...so he's still got a couple of years before we start to even scratch the surface.

"Getting these accolades already are obviously fantastic, and it shows the great work done by him and the football club to get him to this level.

"But the links and stories you hear are mostly just rumours people are putting around. As far as I'm concerned, he definitely won't be going anywhere any time soon."

Latics have seen fellow Academy products Charlie Hughes and Thelo Aasgaard depart during the last year after Hull City and Luton Town respectively triggered release clauses of £3.5million.

But with Tickle’s contract including no such buy-out figure, Lowe says Latics are in a strong position due to the wealth of owner Mike Danson.

"What we have here is a very good ownership group, who don't need to sell anyone,” Lowe added.

"I have regular discussions with the ownership group and the board. There's nothing going on that I don't know about or I'm not involved with.

"There's nothing they're thinking that I don't know about, and there's nothing I'm thinking that they don't know about. We're all on the same page, and that's very healthy for everyone.

"And as for things like bids coming in, it would have to be an extraordinary offer for someone we really value to leave the football club.

"We don't need the money, if that makes sense. Of course, we're not going to be stupid, we're going to be clever.

"But the simple fact of the matter is no-one needs to leave - as has been the case previously. At the moment, we've got a good way of going about it."