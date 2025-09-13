Dara Costelloe takes the congratulations after opening the scoring against Doncaster

Ryan Lowe was left with one major disappointment after Wigan Athletic's comprehensive 3-0 victory over League One high-flyers Doncaster Rovers.

The Latics head coach saw his side wipe the floor with Rovers, who had arrived at the Brick defending second spot in the division.

Goals from Dara Costelloe and Matt Smith had Latics two up inside 14 minutes, with only great goalkeeping from Thimothee Lo-Tutala preventing Smith and Morgan Fox adding further goals before half-time.

After Billy Sharp nodded Doncaster's best chance wide within seconds of the restart, Fraser Murray added Wigan's third five minutes into the second period with a fine strike from the edge of the box.

And despite Rovers hitting the post late on - after Sam Tickle had diverted a cross with an outstretched fingertip - Latics always looked the more likely to add any further goals.

"I thought we were excellent, and there's a bit of me that's disappointed we didn't go on to get four or five," assessed Lowe.

"But again you have to show the opposition respect, they put bodies on the line and the goalkeeper made some good saves.

"For us to get three good goals, three points and a clean sheet, it's obviously really pleasing for us.

"We've said that we want to make the Brick Community Stadium a hard place for teams to come here.

"We don't want teams coming thinking it's going to be easy, we want teams coming knowing it's going to be tough.

"But when we've performed to the levels we've performed to lately - whether that's Stockport, Lincoln - we'll be a match for anyone.

"A lot of people told me this week it was going to be a tough game, and we knew it would be a tough game.

"But we knew it was going to be a tough game for Doncaster as well, and I'm sure Grant McCann will show us that respect in his press conference.

"We're on a journey, we're just trying to be better than the week before, and I think everyone can see the improvement in the group.

"If they keep doing what we're asking them to do, then I think we can become a very good team.

"We're a good team now, on the way to becoming a very good team, with the potential to hopefully one day be an excellent team...that's the plan."