The Latics boss took advantage of the international break by meeting the duo last week and again this week to provide clarity on how next season will look.

Coming just days after Latics' latest financial results showed a loss of £17.5million - the largest in the club's history - up to last summer, Maloney says it has underlined his loyalty to the new owners as they set about the massive rebuild.

Shaun Maloney has met with the Latics ownership more than once over the international break to discuss next season

"It just goes to underline the size of the task they inherited," he said. "Look, I obviously knew first hand what needed to be done, I knew of these figures very early on when I came here, and what we were looking at.

"That's probably why you've seen my emotional attachment to the club grow, even more after what we went through in the summer. I also have that sense of loyalty to the owner, who came in and basically saved us.

"It cost him a hell of a lot of money, and it is continuing to cost him a hell of a lot of money each month. I've got a huge sense of loyalty to him, and it's my job to lower those numbers, while winning matches at the same time.

"But it's important people realise the position we were in, and we're all still trying to figure out how to get back on the right track. The owner and the chairman bought this club extremely quickly, and they've almost had to do the due diligence on the job.

"I appreciate what they're doing, in terms of letting me build a squad to try to compete in this league, while also trying to move the whole club forward, in a slow and sustainable way."

Maloney - and several of his players who are out of contract this summer - have had to be patient in terms of discovering what season two of the new era will look like.

"I met them last week and I met them again today (Wednesday), and we're trying to get things into place for next season," he said. "It was always going to be like this...it was never going to be about quick decisions.

"We're still trying to find out what next season will look like, but we're doing okay, and we've still got seven games to go. And I'll be honest...there's things going on off the field, but in terms of the squad and where I need us to be at...the only focus is Burton this weekend, because it's the next game.

"If my mentality is not right as a manager, then I can't expect my players' mentality to be right either, so it's full focus on Burton."

When asked whether he'd received the answers he's been hoping for, Maloney continued: "With these sorts of talks, it's all about understanding what the financial restraints, or constraints, will look like next year.

"It's what the squad looks like in terms of budget and the finances, and now we have to figure out how that looks in each position, and build a squad for next season. It wasn't just about the squad, it was about the whole club, the Academy.

"We're all still trying to find out a long-term vision for the football side of things, but it was productive. That will probably happen in the next couple of weeks.

"We've got something like four games in the next 12 days, but after that we'll definitely be sitting down with the players to discuss the future."

When asked whether he thought the new ownership was content with their first season in charge - which looks certain to end in a mid-table position - Maloney added: "The objective this year was always to stay in the league.

"But the whole dynamic of the club, the squad, has changed. The young players have done an incredible job, but they've also needed the senior ones alongside them.

"We've done well in so many areas, but we always want more, and we have to get ready for next season as quickly as possible.

"We've obviously had to cut costs in a lot of areas, and that will continue.

"But I've spoken before about us never again being in the position where we're outspending everyone. We have to find a way, our way, and it just takes time."

Latics return to action on Good Friday for the visit of Burton Albion, who are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table.

Despite having several of his players away on international duty, the Scot wants to field as close to a full strength squad as he can.

“Pretty much everyone was back on the training ground on Wednesday, and I’ll see how they all are physically,” he said. "But ideally I wouldn't like to be making too many changes over the weekend.

“We had a brilliant result against Blackpool (before the international break), and I have to figure it out...but my gut would be to play the strongest team. They were excellent against Blackpool, and I have to remember that.”

On Burton, he added: “They are fighting for their lives, they beat us earlier in the season, and I know how good some of their players are first-hand.

"When it comes to this period of the season, teams are desperate to win. We not only have to match the mentality but be stronger. Whatever happens tactically is less relevant in this game, it’s all about the mentality.