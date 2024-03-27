Sam Tickle picked up the perfect memento from his England Under-21s debut - a clean sheet!

Tickle became only the second Latics Academy product to play for the Young Lions while still a Wigan player - after Leighton Baines - in the 7-0 victory over Luxembourg at Bolton's Tough Sheet Stadium.

The 21-year-old was a virtual spectator for the first hour, with his occasional touches being greeted by pantomime booing by the Bolton fans present at Horwich.

All of the action at his end came in the final quarter, when Luxembourg twice struck the woodwork, as well as forcing Tickle into a couple of good saves.

But at the final whistle, it was very much a job done - leaving a very happy and contented young 'Tic.

"It's brilliant, a great feeling, especially being only the second from the club to do it," Tickle said. "It's such a proud moment for myself and my family, but also for the Academy.

"I owe a lot to all the staff, especially the goalkeeping coaches, who have helped to get me to this point."

Tickle admits he found the booing amusing rather than off-putting.

“I’m used to getting booed here…it was nice to get another clean sheet too…” he laughed, alluding to Latics' 4-0 victory on the same ground at the start of the season.

"There were also a lot of Wigan fans here, and it's nice of them to come and support me and the team.

"I didn't have a lot to do, but I'd have been absolutely fuming had they scored at the end...thankfully it didn't happen!"

The scoreline reflected the huge gulf in quality between the two sides, with most of the England side drawn from elite sides such as Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

Having faced these players in training, Tickle is well aware of the talent possessed.

"I think that's been three camps now, I've enjoyed all the sessions with the squad...the standard is absolutely ridiculous," he added. "Some of the things the lads are doing, you've never seen before, but I'm just happy to be a part of it, and working with the other goalkeepers.