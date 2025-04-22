Ryan Lowe (second right) has been impressed by the quality of support he's received from the existing Latics backroom staff

Ryan Lowe says his 'excellent' coaching staff at Wigan Athletic has prevented him from making what could have been a 'rash' appointment.

The 46-year-old admitted shortly after his appointment last month that he would be looking to make one more addition to his backroom staff.

But he has already decided to wait until the summer to make that call, after receiving such good backing from the likes of Glenn Whelan, Graham Barrow, Frankie Bunn and Chris Brown.

"I'm in a position here where I've got some great coaches who are here to help not just me but Wigan Athletic," said Lowe. "Therefore I don't need to make any rash choices or decisions right now, I feel we've got a nice little mixture here which is working well at the moment.

"I don't know what the combined age of Frankie and Graham is, but there's a tremendous amount of experience there. You've also got myself and Glenn who've not long since finished playing, so there's a nice mix already in what we have, to be able to leave it to the end of the season.

"I'll wait, because there's been loads of applicants to me, people who have approached me and told me they're available for a chat...that if I was looking for a first-team coach or assistant manager, they'd be interested in coming in for a coffee.

"As you can imagine, my phone's been going crazy with agents and players and coaches who'd like to come to work for Wigan Athletic. But it's one I'm not going to rush into.

"Let's get to the end of the season, then we'll look to add another coach, and another fresh pair of eyes, this summer. For the time being, there'll be no-one leaving and no-one arriving, because I think now's the time to utilise what we have here, get as many ideas as we can off them, and then assess the situation in the summer."

Lowe insists he was determined not to make an appointment just for the sake of it - which might have caused problems down the line.

"That's the thing, sometimes you can see people getting someone in for just a few months, and that's not what I want," he said. "I've signed a long-term plan here for a reason...because I have a long-term plan and a vision.

"I don't want to be bringing in someone for the sake of it and then thinking to myself: This isn't working out. We've not got long left of the season, but it will give me enough time to speak to several coaches, several people, who I feel might be able to help.

"I always said to myself that wherever I went next, I'd go on my own, I'll see who's already there and I'll get their ideas. Look, I don't know it all...most people will say that, but I definitely don't...I need a hand from other people around me.

"I'd never say I'd never work with a coach I've worked with before, but I think the way the football world is now, there's always someone else out there with fresh and better ideas. And I'm always open to working with different people like that, and finding out the new ideas they have.”