Ryan Lowe is hoping to have a couple of new faces in his Latics side for the visit of Northampton

Ryan Lowe has revealed he hopes to have TWO new signings in his Wigan Athletic squad for Saturday's League One opener against Northampton Town.

The Latics chief has already made five signings this summer - midfielders Fraser Murray and Callum Wright, and forwards Christian Saydee, Paul Mullin and Dara Costelloe.

He was also looking to add to his squad in terms of wing-backs and another centre-back.

However, a raft of injuries in pre-season - primarily in the midfield area - has caused a swift rethink, and he is ready to throw both new-boys in at the deep end this weekend.

When asked whether he was confident the deals would be ratified before the deadline for Saturday, Lowe replied: "I am, yes, I am.

"One's already done and dusted, he trained with us today, so I'm obviously very excited about that.

"Another one's just ready to put pen to paper on the deal as we speak, which will give us a really big boost for the weekend.

"We're lucky enough to already have five new players in the building.

"So to get another two in - plus the possibility of who knows in the month ahead - it's very exciting for us.

"It's a positive for the club, and also for the other players and the staff. And that's nothing against the players who are already here in the building.

"But it might make some of them think 'okay, now I might need to be more on the money than I probably was', maybe they need to work a little bit harder.

"Some other players might think 'you know what, I know I'm not going to be playing, so I need to move on and play some games.

"It's just great to get players into the building, get them settled in as quickly as possible, and hopefully they can be utilised this weekend."

While Murray, Saydee, Mullin and Costelloe have all showed up well in pre-season, Latics fans have yet to catch their first glimpse of Wright.

But Lowe says the season-long loan arrival from Plymouth Argyle has recovered from a thigh niggle and is up for selection.

"Yeah definitely, he will play some part," added Lowe. "He's trained well for the past few days and, provided he continues, he’ll be in the squad for Saturday.”