Ryan Lowe thanks Sam Tickle for his match-winning exploits against Hemel Hempstead

Ryan Lowe insisted Wigan Athletic were not guilty of underestimating their non-league opposition after requiring a penalty shoot-out to sneak past Hemel Hempstead in the FA Cup.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite going ahead through Callum Wright on 25 minutes, Latics found themselves pegged back on the hour mark when Joe White levelled from the penalty spot.

And with Matt Smith having been sent off in the incident that led to Hemel's equaliser, Latics found themselves hanging on against their tier-six visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Kerr, Will Aimson and Luke Robinson all cleared off the Latics line, with goalkeeper SAm Tickle pulling off a string of fine saves to deny Hemel, who also hit the bar.

After riding their luck, Latics converted all five of their penalties in the shoot-out to progress to round two - but Lowe is adamant they did not take their opposition lightly.

"We definitely didn't underestimate them, and the lads will tell you that...100 per cent that is not the case," he said.

"I spoke to Lee (Allinson, Hemel manager) before the game, he came to see me, he said thanks very much, I listened to your press, it was very complimentary of us, and I respect that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been there, in non-league, and I know what it's like, it's their cup final, so there's not a chance we would ever have underestimated them.

"Did they play a bit more football than we expected them to? Probably yes. But we planned all week for this game, the work started on Tuesday, right the way through to Saturday, focused on Hemel Hempstead.

"You can ask the lads, I probably bored the life out of them, with meetings all about them. I made sure we got hold of all their games, the analysts worked their socks off, and we treated it like a League One game.

"We knew what was coming and, in fairness to them, they put a lot of pressure on our lads - and on the flip side, we dealt with it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite expecting a tough game, Lowe revealed he hadn't expected the game to go all the way to penalties.

"I'll be honest with you, we didn't do penalties in the week, because I didn't envisage it going that far," he said.

"A couple of the lads take penalties after training, but the ones who take them were all off the pitch.

"I just said to them: 'I need you to tell me who wants one’. Cal (McManaman) jumped straight up first, Skip (Jason Kerr) went second, Will (Aimson) third, Christian (Saydee) fourth, and Foxy (Morgan Fox) fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I told them to pick a spot and hit it as hard as they can, and that will do me...and that's what they did."

Latics received a huge boost before penalties were taken, when Kerr won the toss and chose the empty South Stand end of the ground - rather than the North Stand, where the near-1,000 army of Hemel fans were situated.

"I didn't even know...I went to the toilet, I got back and I've seen the Skip pointing at that end," added Lowe. "There was a bit of relief, because it would have been different taking them in front of 900 of their fans at the other side."