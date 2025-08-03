Ryan Lowe admits he now needs to trim his Latics squad

Ryan Lowe has opened the door for THREE of his Wigan Athletic first-team squad to leave the club before the transfer deadline on September 1.

The Latics head coach has been active in the market so far this summer, with EIGHT new signings having been confirmed so far.

He admits now his job is to move on some players who won't be central to his immediate plans, to bring down the numbers and lighten the wage bill.

Dion Rankine has been strongly linked with a loan move to League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra.

Lowe has also revealed defender Josh Robinson and midfielder Ronan Darcy - who both only joined the club at the beginning of this year, from Arsenal and Crawley Town respectively - are also free to find new clubs.

"There will be a few now who will be going out," confirmed Lowe.

"We've told Josh Robinson he can go out and play a few games, because we haven't seen enough of him.

"Ronan Darcy can go and play a few games somewhere else, he's a great lad, the same as Dion Rankine.

"They're all great lads, but unfortunately don't fit the style of play we're trying to bring in here, and what I'm asking them to do.

"That's nothing against them, because they train hard every single day, and they are good kids.

"But we've had to make them available to free up positions in the squad, and there will probably be two or three more further down the line, over the next couple of weeks.

"With Dion, I think he wants to play more as a winger than a wing-back.

"Josh is more of a right-back, whereas we're looking for someone who can play wing-back.

"And Darce is a No.10, which unfortunately I'm not going to be playing with this season.

"Again, that's nothing against them, they are all good players and good kids, and I'm sure there will be clubs who would like to take them on loan.

"Everyone else is part of my plans, unless they tell me otherwise, if that makes sense.

"Listen, we just want a competitive squad, and we've certainly got that when everyone is fit, but injuries will always play a big part."