Wigan Athletic chief offers transfer hint ahead of window opening
The Scot was among the busiest managers in the EFL last summer when he had to put together a squad at the last minute - following the takeover - while being unable to spend a fee due to transgressions under the previous ownership.
Maloney reported earlier this month that Latics were 'slightly ahead of expectations' heading to the midway point of the campaign.
And even though injuries have been biting of late, he does not expect to be on the phone constantly during January.
When asked if he expected to be busy, Maloney replied: "Not overly much.
"I haven't really looked into anything too strongly at the moment.
"Where we were at the start of the season, I appreciated what the owner gave us, in terms of being able to build a squad.
"I'm sure there will be players in January that want to play minutes - whether that will be here, or elsewhere - and I'll always respect that.
"The biggest thing is I just really want players who want to be here for the rest of the season. And I do get that from a player's point of view, they want to play.
"If they feel they're not going to get what they want here, they can always come and see me. I'm really happy with the squad as it is.
"So in terms of lots of changes in January...no, I don't see that. But of course if anyone gets to a point where they want to be somewhere else, then I would listen to that."