Shaun Maloney sees the upcoming transfer window being more evolution than revolution at Wigan Athletic.

Shaun Maloney does not expect to be overly busy during the January transfer window

The Scot was among the busiest managers in the EFL last summer when he had to put together a squad at the last minute - following the takeover - while being unable to spend a fee due to transgressions under the previous ownership.

Maloney reported earlier this month that Latics were 'slightly ahead of expectations' heading to the midway point of the campaign.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And even though injuries have been biting of late, he does not expect to be on the phone constantly during January.

When asked if he expected to be busy, Maloney replied: "Not overly much.

"I haven't really looked into anything too strongly at the moment.

"Where we were at the start of the season, I appreciated what the owner gave us, in terms of being able to build a squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm sure there will be players in January that want to play minutes - whether that will be here, or elsewhere - and I'll always respect that.

"The biggest thing is I just really want players who want to be here for the rest of the season. And I do get that from a player's point of view, they want to play.

"If they feel they're not going to get what they want here, they can always come and see me. I'm really happy with the squad as it is.