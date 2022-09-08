Wigan Athletic chief on Blackburn reunion and the '£20million challenge'

Latics welcome north-west neighbours Blackburn to the DW for clash that holds extra sway for not only Richardson, who started his career with Rovers a quarter of a century ago.

It was during his time at Ewood that Richardson first met Rob Kelly and James Beattie,who are now his assistants at the DW, making for a real reunion feel on Saturday.

Leam Richardson

"I've still got a very special affinity for Blackburn Rovers...the area, the people, the football club," acknowledged the Latics boss.

"A lot of my formative years were spent there, from my early teens,taking me into early adulthood, and making some fantastic friends in and around the club.

"Rob did most roles at the football club, starting with the Academy and going up to the first team as assistant and coach.

"James obviously still supports them - apart from when we play them - having started his career there, so it's a special game for us all.

"They only just missed out on the play-offs last year, so you can see where they are as a football club.

"When you're getting offered £20milion for one of your strikers (Ben Brereton-Diaz), or at least that's what they valued him at, it shows the challenge ahead for us.

"But at the same time we're also very respectful of ourselves, and we'll be approaching it as we would any other game."

On the back of home derbies against Preston and Burnley already this term, it promises to be another bumper occasion at the DW.

"Fingers crossed we can give our fans something to cheer about and fall on the right side of the result," said Richardson.

"These big derby days are what football's all about, big crowds on a Saturday afternoon."

Latics have had the rare luxury of a full week to prepare for the game, with no midweek fixture for a welcome change.

"It's always good to have that extra few days between games, especially just after the transfer window has closed," said the gaffer.

"We've got a few new faces in, so to run through a bit of fundamental work on and off the pitch, should serve us well.

"There's no better place to work than the training ground, especially when the weather's been like it has.

"The coaches enjoy being out there coaching, the players enjoy being educated, and it helps with the squad integration too.

"All the new lads who have come in, we have to treat them like they're our own, with respect to how we want to look after them.

"They will become aware of the demands we expect, I expect, and we'll all be working together to meet those goals.”

Latics will be hoping to to repeat their home victory over Blackburn last term.