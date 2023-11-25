Wigan Athletic chief on 'chaotic' clash at Leyton Orient and his admiration for Stephen Humphrys

Shaun Maloney felt Wigan Athletic more than earned their point from a 'chaotic' game at Leyton Orient.

Latics had to show their mettle to return from the capital with a draw after an eventful 90 minutes.

They were given the perfect start, when Sean Clare was fouled inside the box in the opening minute, only for Stephen Humphrys to hit the post from the penalty.

Omar Rekik and Kell Watts congratulate Stephen Humphrys after his equalising goal

And salt was rubbed into the wounds when Shaq Forde fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner of Sam Tickle's net on 17 minutes.

Credit Latics - and Humphrys - for the way they responded, with the striker levelling the scores in first-half stoppage-time with a clinical strike from outside the area.

Both sides pushed in the second half,. but, in the end, were forced to share the spoils.

"I'd say it was more a point gained," assessed Maloney.

"I don't think I could stand here and say we absolutely dominated that game.

"It was very uncontrolled for much of the game.

"In the first half, they had chances, and we had chances.

"And it just felt very chaotic from the side of the pitch.

"They are very good at what they do, in terms of the longer passes, and that second ball.

"And they went man for man which, at times, felt very similar to the Cheltenham game.

"Looking at the 90 minutes, I think a point was just about right."

Maloney also hailed the character of Humphrys, who bounced back from the disappointment of missing his second spot-kick in as many league games to find the leveller right at the end of the first half.

"We started the game really well, the positions the players were getting into in the first 20 minutes was really good,” added the Latics manager.

"We deserved to be in front, but that’s football, missing penalties is part and parcel of the game.

"I have to say full credit to Stephen for what happened after the penalty.