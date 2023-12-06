Wigan Athletic chief on 'one that got away' ahead of Nick Powell return
The 29-year-old was a free agent after leaving Stoke, and a return to the DW - for a third spell - was one of his options.
Maloney - a former team-mate during his first spell on loan from Manchester United in 2013114 - was keen to bring back his old colleague.
But with the ownership of the club rightly taking centre stage at the time, League Two Stockport County managed to get a deal over the line.
Ahead of Powell's return to the DW with Stockport in EFL Trophy round of 32 action, Maloney admits all eyes will be on the maverick playmaker.
"The great thing about Nick is he can play in a number of positions...a '9', a '10', an '8', a '6'...he's a really intelligent player," said the Latics boss.
"We'll prepare as we would against any side with big threats, and he'll certainly be one of those.
"We already analysed him, we had to look at Nick when we played Stoke at the end of last season.
"He's now really starting to find his form at Stockport, and we all know how talented a player he is.
"The first thing I remember is him scoring against us at Old Trafford for Manchester United (in 2012-13) with a brilliant strike.
"He was obviously with us on loan the following year, and I was also with him for a period at Hull.
"I've spent a lot of time with Nick, and he's got everything on the pitch in terms of talent, but I actually really like him as a person too.
"He can be 'different' at times, but in a really good way.
"We'll make it as difficult for him on the night, but we'll make time to have a chat after the game as well.
"Because of what he's done for this club, he'll always be welcome back here."
Maloney also revealed circumstances put paid to any chance of Powell returning over the summer.
"I really like the squad we've built now," he added.
"But because Nick can play so many positions, he's always a player who you're going to be interested in.
"When I spoke to him, unfortunately things became impossible at that time.
"It was before the change in ownership, and it was impossible to get any work done at that time in terms of recruitment.
"He chose to go to Stockport, and I know they've invested heavily to get out of that league, and I wish him all the best."
Powell has also spoken this week about the events of the summer.
"I did have conversations with Shaun about possibly coming back again,” he said.
"The thing was, I'd already met with Stockport, and gave them my word that I would go there, which I didn't want to go back on.
"But hearing Shaun wanted me back, and believed I could do a job, was nice, and I did have a think before making my decision."