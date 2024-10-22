K'Marni Miller has burst into the Latics first-team squad over the last fortnight

Shaun Maloney admits K'Marni Miller's journey from non-league to Wigan Athletic's first team in the space of a month is a 'brilliant story'.

The 19-year-old defender from Huddersfield was a surprise name on the Latics squad list submitted to the EFL last month - with the club not having even confirmed his signing from Guiseley at that point.

Fast-forward a month, and not only has Miller made a man-of-the-match debut in the Bristol Street Motors victory at Carlisle, but he also came on for his league debut at Cambridge last Saturday.

And while the 2-0 defeat was Latics' first setback in eight matches, Maloney felt the performance of Miller as a second-half substitute was a huge positive.

"It's a brilliant story for him," said the Latics boss. "The club got him from Guiseley in the summer, the same place we found Josh Stones.

"He was meant to be with the reserves but - with the injury to Luke Robinson...he's just getting back into his stride - he's got his chance.

"K'Marni has got so much still to work on, but he's got a brilliant heart, and he tries his best, fights, and runs as hard as he can."

Having not come through 'the system' with a professional club, Miller is very much playing each game as he sees it.

Not that Maloney feels that background is an advantage.

"I don't think so," added the Scot. "Look, he came on at 2-0 down at Cambridge, and there's plenty of pressure attached.

"Cambridge were in a strong position, the crowd were up, and they had a lot to defend. And I find myself relying on K'Marni, which is crazy...he's trained probably five times with the first team.

"But he gives me everything, he tries to support Silko (Thomas) at every opportunity, making that run outside or in behind, and then he sprints back. And the big thing is, if I ask him to play in a position, he tries to do it the best he can.

"For him, Saturday was a really great day, making your league debut. It's just unfortunate that what happened in the first half made that debiut more difficult than it should have been."