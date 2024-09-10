Shaun Maloney has lifted the lid on the 'very difficult situation for everyone involved' that saw Charlie Hughes leave Wigan Athletic for Championship outfit Hull City during an eventful transfer window.

Hughes had been expected to be one of Latics' key figures during the second season of the rebuild under the Mike Danson ownership.

However, those plans went up in smoke the moment Hull made their move on the eve of the new season.

Shaun Maloney has spoken glowingly of Charlie Hughes following his recent departure to Hull

Although Hughes had only signed a new long-term contract last summer, it only told half of the story.

At the time, with Hughes and his team-mates having been paid late on several occasions by the previous ownership, they were able to exercise their right to hand in their notice - and leave on a free transfer.

As a result, it's understood clauses were inserted into Hughes’ improved contract that meant the club had their hands tied if a certain figure - reported by media outlets in Hull as being £3.5million - was tabled.

Maloney remains bound by a confidentiality clause in the contract and was unable to discuss details, but he was able to articulate his emotions once the departure of a prize asset - who'd come through the ranks - became inevitable.

"It was a very difficult situation for everyone involved," said Maloney. "Because in that instance, there were things within that transfer that we were obligated to do.

"And that goes back to last summer, when we were obviously going through the well-documented financial difficulties under the previous ownership. So although it was so long ago, it's still having a massive influence on certain situations.

"The fee was undisclosed on both sides, but I know some figures came out from elsewhere, and the fans will obviously have their thoughts on that.

"But I think in that instance...it was very difficult for the ownership, because issues relating from before they came in were still having a massive impact on their running of the club and transfer negotiations."

Maloney was also keen to reveal how significant the actions of Hughes, and his family, had been in securing the club appropriate remuneration for the huge role played in his development.

"I don't think anybody should ever forget how difficult a position we were in last summer, after a period of time where people weren't getting paid," he said. "I'm a big fan of the PFA, going back to my playing days, but there were certain things the players could exercise that put us in a vulnerable position.

"That's where you have to give massive credit to Charlie and also Thelo (Aasgaard), who stayed with us and had belief in the ownership that was coming in. They could have left for nothing, and there was big interest in both of them at the time from the league above.

"Regarding Charlie, and I include his father in this...he made a big point of not wanting to leave this club for free...and I hope that comes across very clearly...Charlie and his father made sure he didn't leave our club for nothing, because of what this club had done for him.

"They're brilliant people, and I really hope Charlie is able to come back, maybe on a midweek when he doesn't have a game at Hull, to say a proper goodbye. It would be nice for him to say thanks, but also for the fans to say thanks for everything he's done.

"He gave me everything every time he took to the field, and it would have been much easier for him to have left than to stay with us...Thelo too. He and Charlie made the decision to stay here, at the club that brought them through, and I hope everyone is aware of that."

In the end, three players - Will Keane, Jamie McGrath and Jack Whatmough - exercised their right to hand in their notice, with Latics securing a small fee from Preston for their top scorer, while the others moved on for free.

It was situation, which Maloney feels could have been avoided given the change in ownership going through at the same time.

"I look back to that time, and it was actually on the same day Mr Danson was completing the takeover," he added. "The notice period for the players became live, and it became very difficult for Mr Danson at an already busy time.

"He was in the process of buying a club that faced the possibility of losing many of its brightest assets for nothing. Thankfully he did that, but it's something that has continued to affect us for some time."