Calvin Ramsay is determined to use his international experiences with Scotland to kickstart his career with Wigan Athletic.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The on-loan Liverpool defender has been a peripheral figure at Wigan so far, having been affected by niggling injuries.

Having seen injury wreck his loan spells last season at both Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers, he's been frustrated in his attempts to make it third time lucky at Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calvin Ramsay is aiming to make his mark at Wigan - to enable him to forge a long-term career with Liverpool

But after the boost of being away with the Scotland Under-21s for the double-header against Spain and Belgium, Ramsay is determined to show why Liverpool paid Aberdeen £4,5million for him two years ago.

And a chance to repay the faith shown in him by Latics chief - and fellow Aberdonian - Shaun Maloney, after experiencing frustration at Preston and Bolton.

“The manager here has a lot of belief in me," he said. "It’s been different here to the last two clubs.

“He’s Scottish, he likes how I play, and he wants me in his team. I spoke to him before I signed, we met at a cafe for a chat and he’s obviously from Aberdeen as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we talked about the city and our families, it was a really good conversation. He knows I need more games to reach full fitness again.

"But he’ll give me a chance to do that. When I get it, I need to show on the pitch that he can trust me.”

Speaking with 'Record Sport' in Scotland, Ramsay also acknowledged how much he owes former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, for spotting his potential in the first place - and also providing constant reassurance through his injury problems.

“Jurgen knew what it was like for a young player to go through injuries, and he pulled me into his office one day," revealed Ramsay. “He told me Liverpool weren’t going anywhere, and reminded me that I had a long-term contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He told me to get myself right and when I was, Liverpool would still be there for me. That was so good to hear – and something I really needed to hear.

“It was reassuring and gave me that bit of confidence back. I knew that if I just did what I had to do in the next period of my career I’d be back showing him what I could do.

“Obviously Jurgen has left Liverpool and the new gaffer (Arne Slot) has come in. So I have to start again. So far I haven’t been able to show him what I’ve got yet as I’m out on loan.

“But there will be a time when I’m back at Liverpool working under him and showing what I can do on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have a burning desire to get back to where I was when I signed for Liverpool and show people what I can do. A couple of managers haven’t given me game time, so I want to prove why I should have been playing in their team.

"Any player wants to prove people wrong and show why you got that big move to a huge club. That’s what I have to do now.”