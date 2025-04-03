Ryan Lowe (left) was red-carded in stoppage-time against Bolton, leaving Glenn Whelan (right) to step up

Ryan Lowe is hoping to be in the Wigan Athletic dug-out for this weekend's trip to Leyton Orient - despite his midweek red card in the derby defeat against Bolton Wanderers.

The new Latics head coach was sent off deep into stoppage-time at the Brick Community Stadium, moments after Chris Forino had scored what proved to be the only goal.

While Bolton assistant manager Mark Hughes and Latics goalkeeping coach Andy Lonergan were given yellow cards, but referee Farai Hallam deemed Lowe's conduct to be the most serious.

Leaving Lowe anxiously waiting for a letter from Football Association headquarters to learn his fate.

"I obviously know what happened, but I've got to wait for the FA to come back to us and see what they say," he said. "Look, we're old friends, me and Mark, all the backroom lads know each other really well.

"Emotions were running high, he entered our box, I entered their box...unfortunately the referee has only seen me enter his box and push him. I think that's all it was, probably the pair were worthy of a yellow card each, just for the disruption of it.

"I ended up with a red card, which I'm obviously very disappointed with...emotions ran high, but there remains the utmost respect from both sides. We'll wait to see what the FA come back with and hopefully it's nothing too serious. I certainly hope to be in the dug-out between now and the end of the season."

Latics first-team coach Glenn Whelan - who handled post-match media duties in midweek - insisted there was 'really nothing' in the incident, and Lowe also believes there was an over-reaction.

"I've been a naughty boy before and you have to learn from those mistakes," he added. "You have to learn from those lessons but, as far as this one's concerned, there's nothing in it as far as I'm concerned.

"And the fourth official was only doing his job, I understand that, and the referee has got to do what he did, I respect that."

Latics head to Brisbane Road with a five-point buffer over fourth-bottom Burton Albion, with a game in hand – and having played two fewer than most of the other sides in the relegation dogfight.