Ryan Lowe says he will be 'backed' in the transfer market this summer

Ryan Lowe has confirmed he will be able to attack this summer's transfer market with the necessary 'backing' and 'resources' of Wigan Athletic's ownership group.

It promises to be a busy few months on the recruitment front as Lowe tries to reshape a squad he inherited from Shaun Maloney into his own mould.

The 46-year-old managed to steer Latics to comfortable safety at the end of a troubled campaign, thanks to an eight-game unbeaten to see out the season.

He did so while fitting Maloney's players into his own structure and formation, but he's now looking forward to stamping his mark on the squad.

And he has been given assurances from the top that he will be supported in his attempts to do that.

"We do have those resources required, yes," he said. "I've had that backing that we will have those resources at my disposal.

"We will have money to spend, but we will make sure we spend it wisely. I'll always spend it as though it's my own money, I'll never spend it willy nilly.

"But again, we need to make sure we're smart on every level, in every department...whether it's a senior player, a mid-age player, a young player, or a foreign player.

"We need to make sure any player that comes in is suitable for Wigan Athletic, and suitable for a long League One campaign, to help us get to where we want to get to.

"I've come into something that could be special. It's not quite special at the moment, but that's where we're trying to get to."

While owner Mike Danson is a billionaire, he stated from day one that Latics would be run more sensibly and sustainably than under previous regimes.

And while he continues to keep a low profile, Lowe says he has all the support he needs from sporting director Gregor Rioch, managing director Sarah Guilfoyle and non-executive chair Brenda Spencer.

"Mike's obviously behind the scenes, in terms of looking after his whole portfolio of businesses," added the head coach. "He's not just the successful owner of Wigan Athletic, or Wigan Warriors, but he's got a number of other projects.

"What I do have is a massively close relationship with Gregor and Sarah, we're open in terms of what we all want, and that is overseen by the ownership group...Mike, Ben (Goodburn), and even Brenda's back in the fold now.

"So it's not just me, it's a collective thing, and we're all on the same page...there's a lot of voices, but we're all sharing the same message. The final decision on things like recruitment will come down to myself, but everyone will have their own idea of how we go about things, and that will only help us to achieve what we're trying to do."

Lowe has already confirmed his priority in the market will be adding firepower to the squad.

Latics were the lowest scorers in League One last term with only 40 goals from their 46 matches played, and leading marksman Dale Taylor has returned to his parent club Nottingham Forest.