Will Aimson on his burgeoning partnership - on and off the field - with Wigan Athletic skipper Jason Kerr

Will Aimson has revealed his successful partnership with Jason Kerr extends beyond the centre of the Wigan Athletic defence.

The arrival of Aimson from Exeter City already looks like being one of the best pieces of business in the EFL during the off-season.

Aimson has slotted in seamlessly alongside club captain Kerr, with the duo pushing each other for star man in most of Latics' fixtures so far.

Will Aimson has formed a formidable central defensive partnership with Jason Kerr (foreground) this term

And it's little wonder the pair look as though they have played alongside each other for years.

"We spend a lot of time together off the pitch," said Aimson. "We throw a few darts at the training ground, we share the same humour.

"He's great to play alongside, and I feel like we compliment each other very well."

Aimson pipped Kerr for the man-of-the-match award at Lincoln on Saturday, with an incredible block in stoppage-time securing a goalless draw - and a well-earned point - at Sincil Bank.

"Will's block...it's every bit as good as a goal, and any big save Sam (Tickle) has done for us," thused boss Shaun Maloney after the game.

"It was match-defining, and he can take a lot of credit for me standing here talking about a draw and not a defeat.

"To pick up two clean sheets and four points from two very difficult, long away trips is pleasing.

"We have to take that into a run of three home games in a row, and hopefully we can make the most of those."

The man himself was modest in his own assessment.

"Everything happens quite quickly in moments like that," he said. "A little bit of instinct kicks in, a little bit of experience at the same time, but I'm just doing my job.

"It was a tough game, the conditions were very difficult for both teams, it was a physically demanding day with the weather.

"Lincoln's always been a difficult place to go, and the whole group can be pleased with the way we dealt with it."

It's little wonder Exeter boss Gary Caldwell - the former Latics captain and manager - was bitterly disappointed when Aimson chose to join Latics over the summer.

And Aimson has a swift reunion with the Grecians, who provide the opposition this weekend at the Brick Community Stadium.

Not that the 30-year-old will be treating it differently to any of the other matches on the fixture list.

"I've been in that position a few times before and, for me, it's just another game that you want to win," he added. "Obviously I've still got a lot of mates down there, but on the day it will only be about getting three points for Wigan."

As well as effectively replacing Charlie Hughes in the Latics starting XI, Aimson's arrival has also added experience to one of the youngest squads in the country.

Rather than that be a disadvantage, however, the Christchurch-born defender feels that is something Latics can take advantage of over the campaign.

"Age is just a number," he said. "And I think we've got a lot of talent in this squad.

"We've still got a few players to come back from injury, soi that squad will look even stronger in the coming weeks."