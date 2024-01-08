Wigan Athletic chief proud of his players despite Manchester United setback

Shaun Maloney admitted he couldn't have asked for any more from his Wigan Athletic players after they went down 2-0 to Manchester United in the FA Cup third round.

To a man, the Latics side did everything asked of them, only for a goal in either half from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes (penalty) to decide the contest.

"In terms of effort, I'm very, very proud of what the players gave me," said Maloney. "It was a very difficult match, United played very, very well, they're a really tough opponent with the ball.

"We tried to be as aggressive as we could, we found it tough, but I can't criticise any of my players after that.

"We needed some big saves from our goalkeeper at times, but they were brilliant, the way they kept going.

"I think we have to take lots from it, there were times when we played really well under pressure, and we showed how much talent is in the group, individually we had some really good performances.

"It's never a nice feeling to get beat, but I hope we can all take a lot from it over the next few days."

Latics' best opportunity came in the opening exchanges, when Thelo Aasgaard had a clear sight of goal from close range only for Andre Onana to make a brilliant diving save.

"It might have changed the dynamic of that part of the game," acknowledged Maloney. "But I also have to be fair to Manchester United, they also created a lot of chances as well.

"In these types of games, chances can be limited, and it was a big chance.

"But I can't criticise Thelo or any of the players, they all gave me everything."

Maloney also had no issue with the 74th-minute spot-kick, when Fernandes went down under Liam Shaw’s challenge.

The decision angered several Latics players, but Maloney added: "At the time, I wasn't so sure, but I've no complaints.

"I have since seen a slow motion replay, and what I will say is when you attempt a tackle like that - and there is contact - then it's going to be a penalty."

After Aasgaard was denied by Onana, Sam Tickle thwarted Marcus Rashford at the other end, before Scott McTominay side-footed wide from a good position.

United went in front midway through the first period when Dalot fired home from 15 yards.

Tickle and Latics then had a massive let-off when he fumbled a shot from Rashford against his right-hand post, and was relieved to dive on the ball on the goalline.

Stephen Humphrys tried his luck from distance with a shot that fizzed past the far post and just in front of Martial Godo's outstretched boot.

Rashford sent a free-kick just wide, before another swerving shot was parried by Tickle and bundled wide by McTominay.

Latics had another let-off when Alejandro Garnacho cut in off the right flank and unleashed a left-foot shot that hit the bar.

A Fernandes cross was then diverted wide by Rasmus Hojlund, with Latics grateful to get through to half-time without further damage.

Kobbie Mainoo's low shot forced another good save from Tickle, before Fernandes sealed the win from 12 yards.