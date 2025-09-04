Luke Robinson's injury problems have continued into this season

Ryan Lowe has provided a fitness update on Wigan Athletic defender Luke Robinson, whose injury problems have continued into this season.

The 23-year-old was hoping for a better time of it this term, only for his pre-season to be affected.

And having fought his way back into the first-team reckoning, it was hoped that his first league start at Luton Town last month would be the start of a run of games.

However, he was spotted in a protective boot later in the week, and the Latics boss has revealed the reason.

"Robbo is back on the grass now, but he's been suffering with swelling on his ankle," he said.

"It was actually after the Luton game, when it was a tactical decision to bring him off, it wasn't injury related.

"I get told a day or two later he has swelling on his ankle.

"Just so you all know what I'm trying to do, is I'm okay with keeping him out for a bit longer, to make sure that he's fit and available for us for longer.

"He might be saying 'yeah, I'm ready', but I'll be saying 'no, take a step back, spend a bit more time with Jack (Winnard) and Jimmy (Barrow), and do the right things'.

"And then when they decide he's ready, he'll be ready to come back in.

"I want players to come back ready to train and play, not just be ready to come back training and then be needing another couple of weeks to get back."

At the end of last season, Robinson spoke at length to Wigan Today about his hopes for a good – injury-free - run in the side.

"I back myself and I know what I have to give, both going forward and defensively,” he said. “Whenever I'm called upon, I just want to do as best I can, both personally and to help the team.

"Fortunately in the last eight games of (last) season, I was able to do that, and I'm just delighted to have put a run of games together before the end of the season.

"It's was an up and down season on the whole, although the last couple of months were much better.

"When a new manager comes in, it's always a clean slate for everyone, it doesn't matter what's happened previously.

"The gaffer made that quite apparent when he came in, and to be fair a lot of us have had chances to show what we can do. I've been lucky enough to have that myself, and I've been lucky enough to take it."

He also highlighted the ‘mindset’ he was aiming to tap into to force his way back into the reckoning.

"I've always had the mindset that it's up to me how I perform,” he said. "You can't rely on past performances or pedigree, it's what you're doing here and now in the games and on the training pitch.

"It's been a pleasure to play so many games in the team, and the end of the season's probably come at the wrong time.

"Given the choice I'd probably just keep going to build some more momentum, but now's the time to have a rest and regroup for next season."