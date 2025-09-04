Glenn Whelan patrols the technical area in midweek against Salford

Wigan Athletic's ownership has been praised for their 'unbelievable' backing of Ryan Lowe during the summer transfer window.

That's the view of assistant head coach Glenn Whelan, who believes the squad is in far better shape now than it was at the end of last season.

In total, 11 players arrived at the Brick - Fraser Murray, Christian Saydee, Paul Mullin, Dara Costelloe, Callum Wright, Isaac Mabaya, Ryan Trevitt, Morgan Fox, Ollie Cooper, Toby Savin and Raphael Borges Rodrigues - before Monday's cut-off.

That number is effectively down to 10, with Mabaya having returned to Liverpool after sustaining a serious Achilles injury on his debut against Notts County last month.

Far more than that figure departed with Scott Smith, Dion Rankine, Josh Robinson, Andy Lonergan and Toby Sibbick making permanent exits, a further four - Jon Mellish, Ronan Darcy, Kai Payne and Jonny Smith - leaving on loan, in addition to the players who returned to loan clubs at the end of last term.

All in all, another real merry-go-round at Christopher Park - although Whelan is delighted with the business that's been done.

"Having spoken to the manager, it's been unbelievable for the ownership to come out and back him like they've done," he said.

"The new lads have all been straight into training, they've settled in right away, and they will all help us and strengthen us in their own ways.

"I'm sure they'll be fighting for a jersey soon enough, and it helps to set the standard for everybody right now.

"Everyone knows they have to stay on their toes to stay in the first team.

"Because if they don't perform to the level expected, there are plenty of bodies now to take that jersey off you."

Whelan was on media duties following Tuesday's Vertu Trophy group-stage defeat at the hands of League Two outfit Salford City, having been in the technical area throughout the 90 minutes.

"The manager was in and around the dressing room, and in with the Salford staff," explained the former Ireland international.

"It was just a case of him wanting to go upstairs and get better eyes on the game, with me and Nicky (Adams, first-team coach) down below.

"You can probably see a lot more from up there, and he was certainly in the earpiece shouting if anything needed to be done!"

Whelan also reflected on his own situation, having seen his job title tweaked in the summer.

The 41-year-old was appointed first-team coach at the beginning of last season after Tom Huddlestone jumped ship to Birmingham only weeks into his tenure.

Whelan remained with Latics when Shaun Maloney departed in March, and was promoted to the position of assistant head coach under Lowe over the summer.

"I’ve really enjoyed it so far,” he added. “It’s been a change of title, but for me it’s been more of the same...getting some more experience on the coaching side of it, bouncing ideas off the manager.

“Obviously Nicky and Tony (Warner, goalkeeping coach) have also come in this summer, and have added their own ideas to the group. It’s all going really well at the moment and long may it continue.”