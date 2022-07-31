Wigan Athletic chief provides update on Curtis Tilt, Jack Whatmough and Ryan Nyambe

Whatmough limped off before the break at the DW, having failed to run off a painful blow to the leg he suffered early on.

"He missed a easy chance, that's why I subbed him!" smiled Richardson, attempting 'gallows humour'.

Curtis Tilt is left in a heap at the DW after clashing with Ched Evans

"No, fingers crossed, we're waiting to hear what the situation is with Jack.

"We know how how important he is, we know how the numbers in our squad aren't the biggest at the moment.

"The medical boys will have to be at the top of their game, as they always are, to keep everybody healthy."

Centre-back partner Tilt was also in the wars, taking a pair of studs from Ched Evans full in the chest, which led to the Preston striker being red-carded.

Richardson revealed Tilt had been a doubt before the game with illness.

"He was feeling ill before the game, and then he was okay," said the Latics boss.

"At half-time, he was struggling even more so, and he went down for a breather.

"But Curtis being Curtis, he digs in, doesn't he?

"He's got all sorts of qualities - and things he needs to improve on - but one thing you can never throw at him is his drive, his determination ad his grit.

"For him to get through the game, especially with Jack going off, is credit to him, because he was struggling."

On the collision with Evans, Richardson added: "That probably livened him up, to be honest, it's probably what he needed!"

Richardson was also asked about Ryan Nyambe – Latics’ solitary summer signing so far – who wasn’t in the matchday squad.

"It was just a conditioning thing really,” he said.

"There's a difference between being fit and match fit, match ready.

"He's only had a very small number of pre-season football sessions.

"And although our numbers are very small, it's very important we don't throw anyone in and risk losing them for a period of time.