Wigan Athletic star was 'too honest' for his own good

Wigan's 27-goal top scorer from last term raced through on goal during the closing stages of Saturday's 0-0 draw at the DW.

Despite being obviously clipped by the last defender as he entered the penalty area, Keane steadied himself before seeing his shot blocked.

Will Keane

And the Latics boss was left to reflect on what might have been.

"He's been too honest, and he's backed himself to score," said Richardson.

"If he does go down, it's a penalty, but there's a lot of moving parts out there.

"From where I'm standing on the sidelines, in slow motion, I'd get every goal, block, tackle, cross, penalty...I'd be an unbelievable player now!

"But when I was in the thick of it, I was a different version, and we can't judge people too harshly."

While making a point of not criticising referee Bobby Madley, Richardson did feel there were a couple of incidents in the game that didn't go his side's way.

"I think the officials have a tough job," he added.

"But in the first half, we had a player (Jack Whatmough) down, and he wouldn't blow up to stop the game.

"Then in the second half, they had a player (Alan Browne) down, and he blew up to stop the game.

"As a human being, you'd be all right if it was six months ago...but it was nearer six minutes!