Wigan Athletic chief provides updates on Jason Kerr, Callum Lang and Liam Shaw ahead of Doncaster Rovers trip

Shaun Maloney has reiterated his intention to select a Wigan Athletic team 'as strong as we can' to win at Doncaster Rovers in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Shaun Maloney has updated Latics fans on Jason Kerr, Callum Lang and Liam Shaw ahead of Tuesday night's trip to Doncaster

Latics travel to South Yorkshire on Tuesday knowing victory will set up a quarter-final clash at another League Two outfit in Bradford City.

With Wembley only three wins away, interest levels in the competition suddenly become cranked up.

However, as Maloney has 'gone strong' in every round to date, it's a case of 'more of the same'.

"The competition’s important for us," the Latics boss said. "The FA Cup meant the world to us, and this is the same.

"We'll prepare exactly the same as we did for the other games, and we'll be doing our very best to win it. There'll be no weakened team, we'll be going as strong as we can to win.

"I've got a good squad here - I have the owner to thank for that - and we'll need that over the next few weeks."

New loan signing Luke Chambers - who made his debut at Northampton on Saturday - will drop out, having already played for Liverpool Under-21s in the competition.

That could mean a first start in 14 months for Jason Kerr, who has been an unused substitute in each of the last two matches.

"Maybe, but I need him to be right," acknowledged Maloney. "If he is 100 per cent right, which I think he is, he'll be close to playing. But I also don't want to be making too many changes at this stage."

Midfielder Liam Shaw, who missed the trip to Northampton with a quad injury, is also unlikely to return.

"I don't think so," assessed Maloney. "He'll probably miss out."

The Latics boss also provided an update on vice-captain Callum Lang, who was absent from the squad at Northampton, after making only a brief cameo in stoppage-time against Manchester United last Monday.

"It was after the United game, even though he only had small minutes, he felt a tightness in his calf," reported Maloney.

"He didn't train the following day, he didn't make Saturday and he probably won't make Doncaster. But I hope he’s back training on Wednesday."