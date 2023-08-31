Hughes was given a straight red card in the opening quarter of last weekend's 2-0 home defeat to Barnsley.

Latics failed in their attempt to have the sending-off overturned, with the appeal committee backing referee Sebastian Stockbridge's assertion that last-man Hughes had brought down Tykes striker Devante Cole.

Liam Morrison (left) and Kell Watts (right) will form the Latics central defensive partnership at Blackpool this weekend with Charlie Hughes (centre) suspended

Leaving Maloney to assess his options for the short trip to the Fylde coast without one of his stand-out performers of the campaign.

"I was hopeful the appeal would come off," the Latics boss admitted.

"When I watched it back on the first angle, straight after the game, it was really unclear.

"You could see with the way the ball moved, we thought it looked like he got the ball.

"But then the following day, we saw the behind-the-goal angle, and you could clearly see he got the ball.

"We thought the appeal was worthy, and we're slightly disappointed.

"I haven't got the written confirmation of why they didn't overturn it, but all we can do is move on quickly from it."

On-loan Bayern Munich defender Liam Morrison filled in for Hughes for the rest of the game following a tactical reshuffle.

And the young Scot - who began the campaign in the side alongside Hughes, before Kell Watts was selected at Bolton - will regain his starting spot.

"I've been really happy with Liam," acknowledged Maloney.

"It was a tactical decision to start Kell at Bolton, and when a team wins 4-0, it's very difficult to change the personnel.

"That's football, and inside 20 minutes of the next game, Liam's back on the field again.

"I've been really happy with all three centre-backs.

"I know there'll be moments where I'll need all three of them, but when we do go with a back four unfortunately there'll be one of them that's left disappointed.

"That's the tough part of football and the tough part of this job."