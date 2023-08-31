News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Wigan Athletic chief reacts to Charlie Hughes appeal verdict

Shaun Maloney insists Wigan Athletic have enough depth at centre-back to cope with the loss of the suspended Charlie Hughes for Saturday's trip to Blackpool.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:38 BST

Hughes was given a straight red card in the opening quarter of last weekend's 2-0 home defeat to Barnsley.

Read More
Wigan Athletic star reveals 'shock' after being told he had no DW future.

Latics failed in their attempt to have the sending-off overturned, with the appeal committee backing referee Sebastian Stockbridge's assertion that last-man Hughes had brought down Tykes striker Devante Cole.

Liam Morrison (left) and Kell Watts (right) will form the Latics central defensive partnership at Blackpool this weekend with Charlie Hughes (centre) suspendedLiam Morrison (left) and Kell Watts (right) will form the Latics central defensive partnership at Blackpool this weekend with Charlie Hughes (centre) suspended
Liam Morrison (left) and Kell Watts (right) will form the Latics central defensive partnership at Blackpool this weekend with Charlie Hughes (centre) suspended
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leaving Maloney to assess his options for the short trip to the Fylde coast without one of his stand-out performers of the campaign.

"I was hopeful the appeal would come off," the Latics boss admitted.

"When I watched it back on the first angle, straight after the game, it was really unclear.

"You could see with the way the ball moved, we thought it looked like he got the ball.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But then the following day, we saw the behind-the-goal angle, and you could clearly see he got the ball.

"We thought the appeal was worthy, and we're slightly disappointed.

"I haven't got the written confirmation of why they didn't overturn it, but all we can do is move on quickly from it."

On-loan Bayern Munich defender Liam Morrison filled in for Hughes for the rest of the game following a tactical reshuffle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the young Scot - who began the campaign in the side alongside Hughes, before Kell Watts was selected at Bolton - will regain his starting spot.

"I've been really happy with Liam," acknowledged Maloney.

"It was a tactical decision to start Kell at Bolton, and when a team wins 4-0, it's very difficult to change the personnel.

"That's football, and inside 20 minutes of the next game, Liam's back on the field again.

"I've been really happy with all three centre-backs.

"I know there'll be moments where I'll need all three of them, but when we do go with a back four unfortunately there'll be one of them that's left disappointed.

"That's the tough part of football and the tough part of this job."

Maloney has no fresh injuries worries ahead of the game.

Related topics:BlackpoolDevante ColeBarnsley