Will Keane takes the plaudits after opening the scoring at Swansea

Latics were good value for their early advantage, with Will Keane and Tom Naylor both heading home James McClean corners from the right-hand side.

The game was turned on its head two minutes before half-time, when Ollie Cooper pulled one back for the Swans with a fine shot from just outside the box that flew into the top corner.

And Latics had to settle for a point when Jason Kerr felled Kyle Naughton inside the penalty area with six minutes to go, allowing Joel Piroe to beat Jamie Jones from the spot.

"You'd have to say it was a decent point overall," assessed Richardson.

"I honestly don't think the recent results have reflected the performances.

"But whether you deserved them or not, you are coming off a few losses, that is factual.

"Finishing late on Wednesday night, we've then got a long trip down to Swansea, to face a very challenging football club, and that shows you the intensity of this division.

"We gave our players the autonomy to go and attack the game in the first half, and I thought we very very worthy of the 2-0 scoreline.

"We're obviously disappointed with their first goal, coming so close to the half-time whistle.

"But reflecting on the point, we'll certainly shake hands and move on."

The Latics chief also had no issues with the penalty award, which saw Kerr's misery compounded when he limped off injured moments later.

"No, no, not at all," Richardson added.

"You're very aware that at certain grounds you're going to have to defend at times, and we have to be better with the all in that second half.

"Of course you ca always make better decisions, Jasso's see that coming, and he's made his decision to go in.

"Unluckily enough, it doesn't look great for him either, but we know we can defend better in certain moments.

