Joseph Hungbo was a shining light for Latics on opening day against Northampton

Ryan Lowe has spoken of the pre-season conversation that enabled Joseph Hungbo to come in from the 'cold' to become a major player for Wigan Athletic on the opening day of League One.

Hungbo joined Latics midway through last season from German outfit Nuremburg.

However, he slipped down the pecking order after Shaun Maloney - the manager who signed him - departed in March.

Hungbo's game didn't appear suited to the style of play introduced by Lowe, and he appeared only twice off the bench under the new manager.

Many expected the 25-year-old winger to depart this summer as Lowe shapes the squad into his mould, but Hungbo was in the starting XI - at left wing-back - against Northampton.

After assisting the first two goals - for Fraser Murray and Jensen Weir - Hungbo was given a standing ovation from the home fans when he was replaced with 20 minutes to go.

And Lowe revealed after the game the sequence of events that led to Hungbo playing a starring role against the Cobblers.

"Joe came to me very early and said: 'Gaffer, I'm going to do everything I possibly can to get in this team, and he's in there," said the head coach..

"And I'm not kicking people out of the door who have qualities.

"He probably hasn't shone as much as he should have while he's been here. But he's come and knocked on my door, and told me where he wants to play.

"He wants to learn every day, he wants to get better, and when he puts in performances like that…

"I don't care whose name is on the back of the shirt, as long as they perform to the levels I want. And Joe has certainly done that so far."

Hungbo was one of several stand-out performers for Latics as the Cobblers were given a shoeing at the Brick Community Stadium.

The home side could and perhaps should have won by a more convincing margin, only for Northampton goalkeeper Lee Burge to pull off two superb saves to deny Murray and Weir, and Dara Costelloe and Paul Mullin to squander gilt-edged opportunities late on.

"It probably is as good as it gets, but we can't get carried away," acknowledged Lowe. "We want to try to make this place a fortress, we want to get bums on seats.

"I'm sure the fans will all have gone home happy after that, and that's what we want, that's our job to do that.

"But we'll stay focused, we'll knuckle down, we'll debrief the game, there's some stuff I'd like us to tidy up on.

"For the past fortnight all we've focused on is Northampton, and all credit to the coaching staff who've worked so hard, and it's really paid off.

"It's not just me, it's all of us, and we all have to take the credit after that, not just me."

The Latics fans certainly seem to have a new favourite in Christian Saydee, who was everywhere on his debut following his arrival from Portsmouth.

"We know what Christian brings to the team,” added Lowe. "His work ethic, his ability to hold the ball up, and link up play...I thought we were excellent in getting the ball to him and run off him.”