James Carragher nods home a planned corner routine against Rotherham on Monday

Wigan Athletic's secret weapon behind their first back-to-back wins of the season has been unmasked!

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics host Blackpool this weekend - in their final home game of the campaign - looking to make it three wins in a row.

The Easter Monday victory over Rotherham - on the back of the Good Friday triumph at Shrewsbury - came via a James Carragher header from a deep corner routine.

And it was far from accidental!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a planned corner move," revealed boss Ryan Lowe. "I said to Carra, he's sometimes a little bit too advanced in that situation.

"And we've got a part-time set-piece specialist in to help us with that, which we'll look to continue full-time, because it definitely helps.

"As you can see, all the set-plays have been a mixture, we're trying different stuff, which doesn't always come off, but the more ideas you get given, the better for us."

Lowe also heaped plaudits on young Carragher, who is enjoying an impressive first full season in the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Look, he's been brought up the right way hasn't he?" added the Latics boss.

"When you're growing up watching your dad play, a great player like Jamie Carragher was, it has to help you.

"It was probably hard for him early doors in his career, to try to replicate that...everyone wanted him and thought he would be the new Jamie Carragher.

"But he is on his way to doing that, he is an international footballer in his own right, he's been outstanding for us not just since I've come through the door, but I watched him here many times before as well.

"If he continues the way he is doing...he's already a big asset, but he's got a big, bright future ahead of him...hopefully with us here."