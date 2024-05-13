Wigan Athletic chief reveals transfer status with early bids on the table

Shaun Maloney will again be a busy man this summer as he further reshapes his Latics squad

Shaun Maloney will step up his efforts this week to kick off Wigan Athletic's summer recruitment.

The Latics boss will once again be a busy man during the off-season, having released five senior members of his first-team squad, and seen another seven loan players return to their parent clubs.

He's also hoping to secure contract extensions for Jordan Jones, Jason Kerr, Callum McManaman and Harry McHugh.

But with the number of possible incomings this summer almost certain to again hit double figures, Maloney knows the clock is well and truly ticking.

"We've been working on this window for a while," he said. "There's a lot of hard work being done behind the scenes, but being done very quietly.

"I think we had a brilliant January window, after Stephen Gormal came in as head of recruitment, and he's another guy who just gets on with his work with the minimum of fuss.

"He has a brilliant work ethic, and pretty much from February 1, he's been focusing on this summer window. There's a lot of plans in place, and there's a lot of profiles I want in our team.

"Ideally with each window that goes by, it's fewer and fewer players we're looking to bring in, and we'll be looking to be more specific. This window we'll be working very hard again, but that's okay that's where we're at.

"I'm very specific in terms of the kind of profile we will need to enable us to play the way we have done these last few games, that will help us to get even better.

"We'll be young, we certainly won't be anywhere near the top in terms of size or budget. But I want more in terms of league position, and I want to finish in the top six.

"I know our budget says that shouldn't happen, but I feel we can overachieve if we play a certain way and we get the right recruitment.

"We've got a really good head of recruitment, and I trust the work he is doing and will continue to do."

Latics will also be boosted by the lifting of their transfer embargo, which prevented them from paying out even modest fees in the last two windows.

"I don't want to shout from the rooftops, but we've got three or four offers already in for players, and I expect the same amount again this week," added Maloney.

"Holidays haven't started yet for me or our head of recruitment, I want things done as quickly as possible, because pre-season is completely booked, and has been for a number of weeks.

"I want as many of the new signings with us on day one of pre-season training here with us...it's hard work, but maybe we can rest when we've got a few faces through the door.

"If we can recruit the right types of players, if I can get it right...if I can improve myself as a manager tactically, then I think someone special can happen next season.