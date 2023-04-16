Wigan Athletic chief says sorry - and pledges to 'be ruthless' in the rebuild

The setback on the seaside realistically ended any faint chance Latics had of avoiding an immediate return to League One.

Jerry Yates' second-minute strike was literally the difference, with neither side managing to muster an attempt worthy of the name for the rest of the contest.

Shaun Maloney apologised to the Latics fans after Saturday's setback at Blackpool

The bumper travelling contingent made their displeasure felt, with Max Power - followed by Callum Lang and Charlie Hughes - going over to speak to some of them.

While gutted at the performance and the result, Maloney said he fully understood the fans expressing their emotions.

"I don't mind the unhappiness," he said. "I'm the manager of the club, and I bear that responsibility.

"If there's anything unhappy, please, give it to me, I don't mind.

"And I have to use that as motivation, so that we never feel like this again.

"I hate getting beat, I hate getting beat the way we did today.

"I don't want to dominate the ball and not be a dangerous team.

"Any frustration the fans have, please give it to me, and I will use it as motivation for the future.

"Because decisions have to be made, and I have to be ruthless in doing that."

Maloney went even further, offering an unreserved apology to the fans - both for Blackpool and the campaign as a whole.

"I can only apologise to the fans who have come to Blackpool," he said. "I know there's been something amazing going on, with many people walking to this game, to support the Joseph's Goal charity.

"But the performance showed there's a lot of things wrong at the club, a lot of departments need to be at a far higher level...I need to make some big decisions.

"We've had massive investment in the squad and, at the moment, we're not getting the level of player...not the level of player...but the profile of player that investment should give you.

"I've always said I'll go over to the supporters, win, lose or draw.

"That's my job - I can't only do it on the good days.