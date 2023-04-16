News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
2 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
3 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
3 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
4 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed

Wigan Athletic chief says sorry - and pledges to 'be ruthless' in the rebuild

Shaun Maloney insisted he had no issue with those Wigan Athletic fans who booed during and after Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Blackpool.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 16th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST- 2 min read

The setback on the seaside realistically ended any faint chance Latics had of avoiding an immediate return to League One.

Read More
Wigan Athletic boss pulls no punches in brutal assessment of Blackpool setback.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jerry Yates' second-minute strike was literally the difference, with neither side managing to muster an attempt worthy of the name for the rest of the contest.

Shaun Maloney apologised to the Latics fans after Saturday's setback at BlackpoolShaun Maloney apologised to the Latics fans after Saturday's setback at Blackpool
Shaun Maloney apologised to the Latics fans after Saturday's setback at Blackpool
Most Popular

The bumper travelling contingent made their displeasure felt, with Max Power - followed by Callum Lang and Charlie Hughes - going over to speak to some of them.

While gutted at the performance and the result, Maloney said he fully understood the fans expressing their emotions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I don't mind the unhappiness," he said. "I'm the manager of the club, and I bear that responsibility.

"If there's anything unhappy, please, give it to me, I don't mind.

"And I have to use that as motivation, so that we never feel like this again.

"I hate getting beat, I hate getting beat the way we did today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I don't want to dominate the ball and not be a dangerous team.

"Any frustration the fans have, please give it to me, and I will use it as motivation for the future.

"Because decisions have to be made, and I have to be ruthless in doing that."

Maloney went even further, offering an unreserved apology to the fans - both for Blackpool and the campaign as a whole.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I can only apologise to the fans who have come to Blackpool," he said. "I know there's been something amazing going on, with many people walking to this game, to support the Joseph's Goal charity.

"But the performance showed there's a lot of things wrong at the club, a lot of departments need to be at a far higher level...I need to make some big decisions.

"We've had massive investment in the squad and, at the moment, we're not getting the level of player...not the level of player...but the profile of player that investment should give you.

"I've always said I'll go over to the supporters, win, lose or draw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"That's my job - I can't only do it on the good days.

"From now...over the next few weeks, months, longer than that, I have to be absolutely ruthless...in the way I make decisions regarding the team and departments of the club...if we are to get back to anywhere close to the level we can get to."

Related topics:BlackpoolLeague OneJerry YatesMax PowerCallum Lang