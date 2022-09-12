Wigan Athletic chief sounds 'Premier League' warning

The Terriers - who lost in the play-off final - lie second-bottom of the table, with five defeats from their opening seven matches.

But Richardson says it would be foolish for Latics to take their opponents lightly.

Charlie Wyke

"You look at the football club we're coming up against, and they were in the Premier League not too long ago.

"They were in the play-off final only a few months ago, and only lost to the bounce of a ball, so we know the challenge ahead of us.

"There are still some players there from the Premier League years, and even more from the play-off final.

"It's a football club that, from the outside, looks like it's been run extremely well, very diligently, over the years.

"Fingers crossed we can give a good account of ourselves and have that work ethic that we always have."

Richardson also delivered a positive update on striker Charlie Wyke, who was a surprise absentee from the last outing at Luton.

"Charlie's been training since the start of last week,so he's got a really strong programme under his belt," added the Latics chief.

Skipper Tendayi Darikwa remains on the sidelies after dislocating his shoulder against Burnley last month.