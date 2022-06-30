Wigan Athletic chief urges fans: 'Don't worry'

With the new Championship campaign kicking-off in four weeks' time - with a bumper home game against Preston - Latics have yet to make a summer signing.

That's despite Gavin Massey moving on after five years at the DW, and loan men Kell Watts (Newcastle), Tom Bayliss (Preston) and Glen Rea (Luton) returning to their parent clubs.

Talal Al Hammad

Watts has been linked with a return to Wigan for a second year on loan - similar to then-Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton's extended stay with Latics between 2017-19.

But manager Leam Richardson admitted last week he was 'aware' of the need to bring in reinforcements across the board.

While acknowledging that fact, chief executive Mal Brannigan explained the approach would be 'quiet' and 'measured', with the aim of 'making sure this football club is a Championship club this time next year'.

And the Latics chairman believes that is the way to go, rather than the frenzied recruitment which didn't pay off in previous years.

"In 2016 when the club got the promotion to the Championship, they went to the transfer market aggressively and bought 14 new players," he said. "We can do the same, but we all know what happened.

"So we have a plan and we will stick to it.

"The transfer market in the Championship this season until now is only 17 players more or less in the whole league, so don't worry."

Talal also underlined his faith in the squad of players that was thrown together this time last year, and went on to deliver the club's third League One title in six seasons.

"Last year we didn't have a team, now we have a team that we believe in and are very proud of," he added during an impromptu Twitter Q&A. "We will add more players to boost the team."