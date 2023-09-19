Wigan Athletic chief wants Class of '24 to write their own Wembley story

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Latics host the junior Foxes at the DW in their opening group fixture in the EFL Trophy.

It's a competition Latics have won twice in their history - the Freight Rover Trophy in 1985, and the Auto Windscreens Shield in 1999.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Maloney is giving the EFL Trophy his maximum focus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Maloney is adamant he will be giving it the respect he says it deserves.

"It's one of our priorities," the Latics boss said. "The league form, I now see as separate to the cups.

"All the cups I really want to take seriously, including this competition.

"There won't be massive amounts of changes.

"If there are changes, it will be physical, or someone has deserved it through what they've done in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I see this competition as a chance to get to Wembley, and the chance to win a cup.

"And I'll be giving my best to take us as far as I can in this and every competition.

"That's what I like about this squad...any changes we make will be first-team players coming in.

"The reserves are doing well but, if there are changes, it's not going to be players coming in from the reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we do make changes, in my opinion it won't weaken the side at all.

"I'll be taking the game as seriously as any other."

Having played his part in the club's greatest ever day at Wembley, Maloney is desperate for the current group to write their own names into club folklore.

"I've made a big effort since I came in to celebrate the history of this club and also the rugby club," he added.

"We can't forget what levels we've been at, and we want to get back to there in our own right."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics got all the way to the last four two seasons ago under Leam Richardson.