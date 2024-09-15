Wigan Athletic chief waxes lyrical over on-loan Liverpool starlet - 'He's a manager's dream'
The 20-year-old created Latics' first two goals at the Memorial Stadium for Joe Hugill, before rounding off the 4-0 win with a blistering free-kick in the final quarter.
Having also played his part in Latics' securing only their second clean sheet of the campaign - and the first on the road - Chambers has quickly settled into life back at Wigan after returning for a second loan spell in the summer.
And underlined what a massive coup it was for Maloney to persuade Liverpool to let him stay with Latics to continue his education.
"Luke's a manager's dream, and we're very lucky to have him," said the Latics boss.
"He's so talented, and he's got a mentality that matches that, he runs to empty every single day in training and on a matchday.
"The fans love him and his team-mates love having him here.
"There definitely won't be a better full-back in this division this season.”
Chambers' free-kick at the weekend put the icing on the cake on a big win for Latics, less than a fortnight after Maloney had questioned the 'mentality' in the camp following their Bristol Street Motors Trophy defeat at the hands of League Two strugglers Morecambe.
"It was a brilliant set-piece, from a brilliant young man," added Maloney. "And look, whatever issues we've had with mentality in certain games this season, it's never been Luke."
Indeed, the only problem Chambers is giving his manager is the worry that he may be recalled in January if he continues to impress.
"I will be desperately trying to convince Matt Newberry (head of senior academy recruitment) at Liverpool - and all of their staff - that he will be best served by staying with us," admitted Maloney.
"The left-back they have at Liverpool, I know he's an outstanding player, Andy Robertson, so they're okay in that position.
"If we play the way we did today over the course of the season, and he stays the season with us, and takes us into the Championship, he can then go back to Liverpool and fight for a spot.
"That's my message that I'll be putting across."
